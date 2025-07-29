HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Bouchard extends career after advancing in Montreal

Bouchard extends career after advancing in Montreal

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 29, 2025 10:57 IST

x

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard returns the ball against Colombia's Emiliana Arango in first round play at IGA Stadium in Montreal, Canada, on Monday

IMAGE: Canada's Eugenie Bouchard returns the ball against Colombia's Emiliana Arango in first round play at IGA Stadium in Montreal, Canada, on Monday. Photograph: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images via Reuters

Hometown hero Eugenie Bouchard beat Emiliana Arango 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the first round of the Canadian Open in Montreal on Monday, a win that delayed the former world number five's retirement.

Bouchard announced earlier this month she would walk away from the sport after the tournament but added a condition to that plan in the wake of her thrilling victory in front of a packed crowd.

 

"If I win this tournament, I will not retire," she said in an on-court interview.

Playing in only her second singles match of the year, Bouchard blasted a forehand winner to take the first set but Colombian Arango turned the tables in the second set amid a cascade of unforced errors from her opponent.

However, Bouchard broke for a 3-1 lead in the decider and hammered a swinging volley to extend the advantage to 4-1.

The 31-year-old wildcard put her hands on her head and then her heart after securing the victory to set up a second round meeting with 17th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

Briton Emma Raducanu beat her good friend Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania 6-2, 6-4 and will next meet 32nd seed Peyton Stearns.

"It's very difficult to play someone who you are close to," Raducanu said.

"I'm really glad about how I was able to put that to one side for the match and back up a good week in D.C."

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka of Japan beat Canadian qualifier Ariana Arseneault 6-4, 6-2 in breezy conditions to set up a second-round meeting with 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia.

In the men's tournament, which is being playing in Toronto, Australian Adam Walton roared back from a set down to defeat Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 and set up a second-round meeting with top seed Alexander Zverev of Germany.

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the tournament's 2022 champion, came from behind to defeat Liam Draxl 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Several top players withdrew ahead of the Masters and WTA 1000 tournament including world number ones Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gambhir, Oval curator in verbal showdown
Gambhir, Oval curator in verbal showdown
'Everybody Has Understood Jadeja's Value'
'Everybody Has Understood Jadeja's Value'
Patel Lauds India's Grit, Questions England's Attitude
Patel Lauds India's Grit, Questions England's Attitude
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
'A star is born'
'A star is born'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Nag Panchami: The Good Guys & Bad Guys Among Snakes

webstory image 2

7 Countries With The Most Universities: India No 1

webstory image 3

Deepika, Zoya Among 90 Women Bringing Change

VIDEOS

First reaction of victim's daughter after three Pahalgam terrorists killed2:00

First reaction of victim's daughter after three Pahalgam...

'All 3 Pahalgam attackers killed': HM gives Op Mahadev details5:40

'All 3 Pahalgam attackers killed': HM gives Op Mahadev...

First reaction of victim's daughter after 3 Pahalgam terrorists killed0:36

First reaction of victim's daughter after 3 Pahalgam...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD