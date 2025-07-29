Bouchard extends career after advancing in Montreal

IMAGE: Canada's Eugenie Bouchard returns the ball against Colombia's Emiliana Arango in first round play at IGA Stadium in Montreal, Canada, on Monday. Photograph: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images via Reuters

Hometown hero Eugenie Bouchard beat Emiliana Arango 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the first round of the Canadian Open in Montreal on Monday, a win that delayed the former world number five's retirement.

Bouchard announced earlier this month she would walk away from the sport after the tournament but added a condition to that plan in the wake of her thrilling victory in front of a packed crowd.

"If I win this tournament, I will not retire," she said in an on-court interview.

Playing in only her second singles match of the year, Bouchard blasted a forehand winner to take the first set but Colombian Arango turned the tables in the second set amid a cascade of unforced errors from her opponent.

However, Bouchard broke for a 3-1 lead in the decider and hammered a swinging volley to extend the advantage to 4-1.

The 31-year-old wildcard put her hands on her head and then her heart after securing the victory to set up a second round meeting with 17th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

Briton Emma Raducanu beat her good friend Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania 6-2, 6-4 and will next meet 32nd seed Peyton Stearns.

"It's very difficult to play someone who you are close to," Raducanu said.

"I'm really glad about how I was able to put that to one side for the match and back up a good week in D.C."

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka of Japan beat Canadian qualifier Ariana Arseneault 6-4, 6-2 in breezy conditions to set up a second-round meeting with 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia.

In the men's tournament, which is being playing in Toronto, Australian Adam Walton roared back from a set down to defeat Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 and set up a second-round meeting with top seed Alexander Zverev of Germany.

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the tournament's 2022 champion, came from behind to defeat Liam Draxl 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Several top players withdrew ahead of the Masters and WTA 1000 tournament including world number ones Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper.