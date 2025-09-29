HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Bopanna, Yuzuki stun top seeds to reach Japan Open final

Bopanna, Yuzuki stun top seeds to reach Japan Open final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 29, 2025 18:52 IST

x

Rohan Bopanna

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna displayed remarkable grit to upset the top seeds. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

In a season-best performance, veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Japanese partner Takeru Yuzuki stormed into the Japan open final after stunning top-seeded American duo of Christian Harrison and Evan King in a tense semifinal clash on Monday.

The Indo-Japanese wild card pair displayed remarkable grit to upset Harrison and King 4-6, 6-3, 18-16 in a match that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

After dropping the opening set, Bopanna and Yuzuki bounced back strongly in the second and then held their nerve in a marathon super tie-break, converting their third match point to seal the contest.

 

The 44-year-old Bopanna used his big serves to good effect, while Yuzuki impressed with sharp returns and net play.

The win takes Bopanna into yet another career final.

Before this, reaching the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 at Queen's Club was Bopanna's best show of 2025.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Seen Varun Chakravarthy's Asia 'Cup' Celebration?
Seen Varun Chakravarthy's Asia 'Cup' Celebration?
SEE: SKY hails Modi's front-foot support
SEE: SKY hails Modi's front-foot support
Asia Cup final turns into India-Pak mockery
Asia Cup final turns into India-Pak mockery
'This will haunt them,' Malik slams India over trophy snub
'This will haunt them,' Malik slams India over trophy snub
Where Did The Asia Cup Vanish?
Where Did The Asia Cup Vanish?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Temples Of Goddess Durga As Mahishasurmardini

webstory image 2

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

webstory image 3

Pujo Recipe: Banana Flower Cutlets/Mochar Chops

VIDEOS

Water Crisis in Kabul Leaves Families Struggling for Survival5:01

Water Crisis in Kabul Leaves Families Struggling for...

Typhoon Bualoi wreaks havoc in Vietnam3:35

Typhoon Bualoi wreaks havoc in Vietnam

Shruti Haasan Glows in Black1:02

Shruti Haasan Glows in Black

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV