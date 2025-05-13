HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bopanna-Pavlasek knocked out of Rome Masters

Bopanna-Pavlasek knocked out of Rome Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 13, 2025 18:28 IST

India's Rohan Bopanna and Adam Pavlasek of Czech Republic lost to British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the round of 16.

IMAGE: India's Rohan Bopanna and Adam Pavlasek of Czech Republic lost to British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the round of 16. Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Tennis Federation

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Czech partner Adam Pavlasek bowed out of the men's doubles event at the Rome Masters with a straight-set defeat against the British team of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, in Rome, on Tuesday.

Bopanna and Pavlasek lost the pre-quarterfinal 3-6, 3-6 in one hour and eight minutes.

 

With Bopanna's defeat, India's challenge has ended in the elite clay-court tournament.

Another Indian in the fray, Yuki Bhambri had exited the ATP 1000 event with American partner Robert Galloway after losing in the opening round 1-6 2-6 to fourth seeds Marcel Granollers of Spain and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos on Sunday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
