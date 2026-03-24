HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Rohan Bopanna Highlights Need for Tennis Structure Amidst Emerging Talent

Rohan Bopanna Highlights Need for Tennis Structure Amidst Emerging Talent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 24, 2026 18:56 IST

x

Tennis star Rohan Bopanna is calling for a more structured approach to tennis development in India to support emerging talents and build a sustainable ecosystem for future success.

Photograph: All India Tennis Association/X

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna with sports minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. Photograph: Rohan Bopanna/X

Key Points

  • Rohan Bopanna stresses the importance of a structured tennis development system in India to nurture emerging talents like Dhakshineswar Suresh and Vaishnavi Adkar.
  • Bopanna aims to mentor young tennis players at his academy, RBTA, leveraging his experience and global coaching network.
  • Joshna Chinnappa expresses excitement about squash's inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 and the growing talent pool in Indian squash.
  • Chinnappa highlights the increased support for squash players and the collective effort to make a mark on the world stage.

Veteran star Rohan Bopanna was delighted to see the emergence of Dhakshineswar Suresh and Vaishnavi Adkar but underlined the need to develop the tennis landscape in India in a more structured manner.

Both Dhakshineswar and Vaishnavi have been impressive in recent tournaments, with the latter becoming the first Indian woman after Sania Mirza to reach the final of a W100 event.

 

"Really happy for them. I think once he's done with college, he's to come there and see the challenges in the challenger circuit. That is where the real journey begins. And yes, of course, he has a massive game," Bopanna told PTI during an interaction facilitated by ASICS India.

"Having a serve like that, especially in men's tennis, makes a huge difference. I think he's got great potential. Just having the right team around him, I think, could change so many wonderful aspects of his game and get him on the right path," he added.

Bopanna also lauded Vaishnavi for making rapid progress in the circuit.

"Vaishnavi has already shown tremendous progress. I really want to see if we can build a structure around them. We don't have a structure, whether it is singles, doubles, anything.

"Whoever has come up in this country has done it on their own pathway, and we haven't really built a structure there. And that is what is going to make a difference is to create a journey for youngsters to even have a roadmap to get there and play at the highest level," he noted.

The two-time Grand Slam champion in doubles said he would like to mentor these upcoming players at his academy - the RBTA.

"I think the biggest thing is to tying up with the right partners. I think that is the key, not only to help athletes, but to really build an ecosystem. And that is where I feel I can bring in all my experience of being on the tour for such a long period of time.

"I have access to all the top coaches across the world, which gives me a great edge to guide these players and help them in that journey," he said.

Squash at the Olympics

Veteran squash player Joshna Chinnappa, however, is nourishing a different dream at 39 - the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 where the sport will make its debut.

"It's very exciting that squash is finally in the Olympics. It should have been there a long time ago. But having said that, it's just raised the profile of the sport so much. There's a lot more support coming in as well for all the squash players.

"And yeah, I definitely think we have a winning prospect. As far as me wanting to go for the 2028, let's see. I'm taking one month at a time right now based on my body and my health," she said.

Growth of Indian Squash

Chinnappa was also elated to see the talent rush in Indian squash.

"It's grown leaps and bounds. Before it was just Saurav, Dipika and me for many years. And now you have obviously Annie (Anahat), Abhay, Veer, Ramit, there's me, there's Tanvi. So it's almost like eight of us now who are really solid on the ground. "That is just a testament to how much effort has been put in from the federation, from the governments, the state government and also our own efforts to try and make a mark on the world map. And that's what we're seeing right now," she said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Must Read! Rohan Bopanna's Heroic Journey to World No 1
Must Read! Rohan Bopanna's Heroic Journey to World No 1
Bopanna and Chinappa shortlisted for Padma Shri
Bopanna and Chinappa shortlisted for Padma Shri
Asian Games: Here's what motivates squash veteran Joshna!
Asian Games: Here's what motivates squash veteran Joshna!
Youngsters need to improve on fitness front, says Bopanna
Youngsters need to improve on fitness front, says Bopanna
Bopanna takes 14 years to realise his dream of winning Grand Slam
Bopanna takes 14 years to realise his dream of winning Grand Slam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

WATCH: Two Indian LPG Carriers Brave the Strait of Hormuz0:30

WATCH: Two Indian LPG Carriers Brave the Strait of Hormuz

Ayesha Khan stuns with a look you can't ignore0:40

Ayesha Khan stuns with a look you can't ignore

Pushkar Singh Dhami Joins Grand Kanya Pujan in Dehradun3:49

Pushkar Singh Dhami Joins Grand Kanya Pujan in Dehradun

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO