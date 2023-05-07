News
Bopanna-Ebden lose in Madrid Open final

May 07, 2023 00:26 IST
IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and partner Matthew Ebden in action during the Madrid Open doubles final against Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov on Saturday. Photographs: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden lost to Russian pair of Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in the Madrid Open men's doubles final in Madrid on Saturday.

 

The 43-year-old Bopanna and Ebden, 35, lost 3-6, 6-3, 3-10 in the title clash, which lasted one hour and nine minutes.

The Indo-Australian pair had entered their second ATP Masters 1000 final of the season after beating the duo of Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the semi-finals.



Bopanna had scripted history in March as he became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion when he and Ebden won the BNP Paribas Open.

Having also won the Qatar Open in February, the duo was aiming for its third title of the season.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
