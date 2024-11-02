News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Bopanna-Ebden knocked out of Paris Masters

Bopanna-Ebden knocked out of Paris Masters

Source: PTI
November 02, 2024 11:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohan Bopanna and Ebden

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden bowed out after a one hour 45 minute battle against Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic in the quarter-fiinal. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden made a quarter-final exit from the Paris Masters after suffering a hard-fought defeat in the men's doubles contest in Paris.

 

The third seeded Indo-Australian duo toiled for one hour 46 minutes before going down 6-7, 5-7 to the Dutch-Croatian combo of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic at the ATP 1000 event on Friday.

There was little separating the two pairs with the first set going into tiebreaker. Bopanna and Ebden had a a few chances but Koolhof and Mektic saved set points to win the tiebreak and take a 1-0 lead.

The second set was also closely well contested, but Bopanna and Ebden provided Koolhof and Mektic with a crucial break in the 12th game following a double fault.

Earlier this week, Bopanna and Ebden had clinched a spot in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Champions Trophy: PCB vows quick visas to Indian fans
Champions Trophy: PCB vows quick visas to Indian fans
3 yr old Anish is youngest rated chess player!
3 yr old Anish is youngest rated chess player!
PIX: What is Neeraj Chopra celebrating?
PIX: What is Neeraj Chopra celebrating?
'Shine On, Gudda, The LEGEND'
'Shine On, Gudda, The LEGEND'
Kiara-Sid's Diwali Love Story
Kiara-Sid's Diwali Love Story
Bibek Debroy: A Guru I Could Look To
Bibek Debroy: A Guru I Could Look To
Ferrari's Leclerc fined for swearing
Ferrari's Leclerc fined for swearing

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
F1: Piastri on pole as McLaren in front row
F1: Piastri on pole as McLaren in front row
Pooran grateful to LSG for keeping the faith
Pooran grateful to LSG for keeping the faith

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances