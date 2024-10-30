News
Home  » Sports » Bopanna-Ebden duo rolls into Paris Masters quarters

Source: PTI
October 30, 2024 12:06 IST
Rohan Bopanna

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event of the Paris Masters.

The Indo Australian pair eked out a 6-4, 7-6 win over the Brazilian-German combine of Marcelo Melo and Alexander Zverev in one hour 16 minutes at the ATP 1000 event on Tuesday.

Bopanna and Ebden won 91 percent of their first serve and hit four aces in the course of the match.

 

The third seed Ind-Australian duo made a crucial break in the first game to take the opening set.

The reigning Australian Open champions then had the opportunity to break their opponents in the fifth game of the second set but Melo and Zverev managed to hold with the match heading to a tie-breaker.

Earlier this week, Bopanna and Ebden had clinched a spot in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals.

