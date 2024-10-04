News
Bopanna-Dodig advance at Shanghai Masters

Bopanna-Dodig advance at Shanghai Masters

Source: PTI
October 04, 2024 14:40 IST
Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian remaining at the Shanghai Open 

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian remaining at the ongoing Shanghai Open. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig cherished their first win after joining forces, moving to the second round of the ATP Shanghai Masters with a straight-set victory over Pablo Carreno Busta and Pedro Martinez, here Friday.

The fifth-seed Indo-Croatian pair won 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round match that lasted 63 minutes.

 

Bopanna and Dodig fired five aces to none of their rivals, and converted three of the eight break points they faced.

They also saved four break chances on their service games, dropping serve only once in the match.

India's singles challenge has already ended with both Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan making first round exits.

Ramkumar had made it to the main draw through qualifying round while Nagal had earned a direct entry.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
