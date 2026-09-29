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Bommadevara, Chauhan Shine In Asian Games Archery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 29, 2026 07:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan have made significant strides at the Asian Games, securing their places in the men's recurve quarterfinals with impressive victories, including Chauhan's upset over an Olympic champion.

Photograph: World Archery/Instagram

Photograph: World Archery/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan advanced to the men's recurve quarterfinals at the Asian Games.
  • Neeraj Chauhan achieved a significant victory by defeating three-time Olympic gold medallist Kim Je Deok of South Korea.
  • Bommadevara secured his quarterfinal spot by overcoming Cheng Hsiang-Hui of Chinese Taipei.
  • Both archers had strong performances in earlier elimination rounds to reach this stage.
  • The upcoming matches will see Bommadevara face Uzbekistan's Amirkhon Sadikov and Chauhan compete against Bhutan's Lam Dorji.

Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan progressed to the men's recurve quarterfinals with impressive wins at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Indian Archers' Quarterfinal Journey

While Chauhan stunned South Korea's 22-year-old Kim Je Deok, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, 6-4 (30-28, 29-29, 29-30, 29-29, 29-27) in the men's individual 1/8 elimination round, Bommadevara outwitted Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2 (29-27, 27-28, 30-28, 29-28) in the other pre-quarterfinals.

 

Bommadevara will face Uzbekistan's Amirkhon Sadikov, while Chauhan is pitted against Bhutan's Lam Dorji next.

Earlier, Bommadevara defeated Girvin Cullen Nigel Garcia of the Philippines 6-0 (30-26, 29-28, 28-26) in the elimination 1/16 round, while Chauhan beat Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla 6-4 (28-29, 28-29, 30-27, 26-25, 28-27).

In women's recurve individual, Kirti and Kumkum Mohod Anil will be in action later in the day.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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