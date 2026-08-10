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Tiger Shroff Pulls Out Of Mumbay FC's Durand Cup Match In Shillong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: August 10, 2026 22:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Bollywood star Tiger Shroff will not be joining Mumbay FC for their Durand Cup match, citing a last-minute work commitment, leaving fans and the team disappointed.

Tiger Shroff

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff pulled out of Mumbay FC's Durand Cup group match against Nongkseh SS&CC of Meghalaya in Shillong on Tuesday. Photograph: Mumbay FC/Instagram

Key Points

  • Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will miss Mumbay FC's Durand Cup match due to a work commitment.
  • Shroff expressed disappointment at not being able to play for his team in the prestigious football tournament.
  • Mumbay FC has already been eliminated from the Durand Cup after losing their initial group matches.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff said he is not playing for Mumbay FC in the team's Durand Cup group match against Nongkseh SS&CC of Meghalaya in Shillong on Tuesday, due to "work commitment".

Tiger, who was included in the Mumbay FC squad for the tournament, did not play in their previous two Group E matches which they ended up losing.

Mumbay FC lost to Langsning, another Meghalaya side, 0-5 and then to Shillong Lajong by an identical margin. They are already knocked out of the tournament.

 

Shroff Expresses Regret Over Absence

"Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I won't be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup," he said in an Instagram video on the club's profile.

"I was really looking forward to play for my team Mumbay FC but unfortunately I won't able to make it. All the very best to everybody out there. The tournament has been amazing. All the very best Mumbay FC. Kill it boys," said Tiger, who made his debut for the club in 2024.

Mumbay FC, established in 2024, play in the Mumbai Premier League and I-League 3, the fourth division of the country's domestic football structure.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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