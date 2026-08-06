Boleng Gears Up For Asian Rafting Championships 2026

Arunachal Pradesh is set to elevate its global tourism and adventure sports profile by hosting the prestigious Asian Rafting Championships 2026 in Boleng, showcasing its stunning natural landscapes and river systems.

Key Points Arunachal Pradesh's Boleng to host Asian Rafting Championships 2026.

The event aims to boost adventure sports and global tourism in the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Minister Ojing Tasing are overseeing preparations.

The championship will showcase Arunachal Pradesh's spectacular rivers and natural landscapes.

Top Asian paddlers will compete on the Simang river from October 5-9, 2026.

Boleng in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district is set to host the Asian Rafting Championships 2026 in October, in a major boost to the state's adventure sports and global tourism profile.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing -- the MLA of Boleng -- held separate high-level meetings with key sports administrators to review preparations for the upcoming tournament to be held between October 5 and 9.

Boosting Tourism And Adventure Sports

In a post on X, Khandu said the event presents an exciting opportunity to showcase Arunachal Pradesh's spectacular rivers, natural landscapes, adventure sports potential, and local hospitality on the international stage.

In a separate engagement, Tasing, along with sports officials and leaders of sporting bodies, called on Chief Minister Khandu to discuss the logistics and administrative support required for the championship.

Tasing emphasised the event will position the state as a premier destination for white-water sports in Asia.

"The championship presents a remarkable opportunity to position Arunachal Pradesh as a leading tourism and adventure sports destination, showcasing our world-class river systems and breathtaking natural landscapes to the international community," Tasing said.

The five-day international event will see Asia's top paddlers compete on the Simang river, a tributary of the Siang River, flowing through the Siang Valley in Boleng.