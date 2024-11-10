News
Home  » Sports » Body-shaming in tennis! Krejcikova slams sexist remark

November 10, 2024 18:24 IST
Barbora Krejcokova

IMAGE:  Journalist seemingly unaware that he was on air, made a comment about Barbora Krejcikova's forehead which was met with criticism on social media. Photograph: WTA Finals/X

Czech Barbora Krejcikova on Sunday called for respect and professionalism in sports media as she hit out at "unprofessional" remarks made about her appearance during a broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

Wimbledon champion Krejcikova was competing at the WTA Finals in Riyadh this week, where she was beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals.

During the Tennis Channel's coverage of the event on Friday, journalist Jon Wertheim, seemingly unaware that he was on air, made a comment about Krejcikova's forehead which was met with criticism on social media.

 

"As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary," world number 13 Krejcikova wrote in a post on X.

"This isn't the first time something like this is happening in (the) sports world. I've often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it's time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.

"These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis deeply, and I want to see it represented in a way that honours the commitment we make to compete at this level."

Reuters has contacted the Tennis Channel and Wertheim for comment.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
