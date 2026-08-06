Bodoland FC crush FC1 to revive Durand Cup bid

Bodoland FC delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over FC1 in the Durand Cup, significantly impacting Group F standings and boosting their tournament prospects.

Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Key Points Bodoland FC defeated FC1 with a commanding 3-0 scoreline in the Durand Cup Group F.

Robinson Rendon, Rituraj Mohan, and Aron Thapa were the goal scorers for Bodoland FC.

The victory marks a strong comeback for Bodoland FC after their initial loss to NorthEast United.

The result has made Group F standings more competitive, with Bodoland FC now back in contention.

Substitutes Mohan and Thapa scored quickly after being introduced, highlighting strategic coaching.

Bodoland FC bounced back from their opening match defeat to NorthEast United with a commanding 3-0 win over FC1 in a Group F fixture of the Durand Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

Robinson Rendon (57'), Rituraj Mohan (78'), and Aron Thapa (82') scored for Bodoland FC.

Strategic Goals Secure Victory

At the coin toss, FC1 captain Ikhlaq Fayaz presented his Bodoland counterpart, Halicharan Narzary, with a sapling - a nod to the water-conservation and climate-awareness campaign that has shaped FC1's Durand Cup debut.

Rendon put Bodoland ahead, heading home from Narzary's cross after twice missing similar chances earlier in the evening. Substitutes Mohan and Thapa then turned a single-goal lead into a rout inside four second-half minutes, both scoring within a quarter of an hour of being introduced - timing that owed at least as much to head coach Vikash Panthi's reading of the game as it did to the finishers themselves.

The result leaves Group F intriguingly poised. Bodoland move to three points from two matches, still working off a negative goal difference after that opening humbling but very much back in contention on the back of a result that will have done wonders for their confidence.

FC1 remain level on three points from two games courtesy of their opening victory, and sit second in the table, above Bodoland on goal difference alone. NorthEast United top the group unbeaten, with Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC yet to open their account.