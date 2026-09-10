Kerala Police Officer Bobby Sabu Leaps Into Record Books

Kerala Police officer Bobby Sabu has made history by shattering a 39-year-old triple jump record at the 47th Kerala Police State Athletics Meet, showcasing his exceptional athletic prowess.

Key Points Kerala Police officer Bobby Sabu broke a 39-year-old triple jump record.

Sabu achieved a 15.93-metre jump at the 47th Kerala Police State Athletics Meet.

The previous record of 15.27 metres was set by Subhash George in 1987.

Sabu recently won gold in triple jump at the All India Police Duty Meet.

Former DGP Rishiraj Singh offered a Rs 1,000 prize for breaking the record.

The moment Bobby Sabu took off for his record-breaking jump, 39 years of waiting came to an end.

The Kerala Police athlete produced a 15.93-metre effort at the 47th Kerala Police State Athletics Meet here on Thursday, breaking the 15.27-metre triple jump record set by Subhash George at the same meet in 1987.

Sabu's Rising Athletic Career

For Sabu, an officer with KAP 5 and a 2019-batch Kerala Police personnel from Alappuzha, the achievement comes at a time when his career is gaining momentum. He recently won gold in triple jump at the All India Police Duty Meet held in Punjab from March 29 to April 3. He has also won silver and bronze medals at the university level.

His latest jump has now given him a place in the record books of the Kerala Police athletics meet. Former Kerala Police DGP Rishiraj Singh, who reached the venue shortly before the event, had offered Rs 1,000 to anyone who broke the record.

"I am very happy that I could win the Rs 1,000 prize offered by former Kerala Police DGP Rishiraj Singh to the record breaker. I see it as a recognition," Sabu said.

From a record that had stood since 1987 to a new mark of 15.93 metres, Sabu's jump has added a fresh chapter to the Kerala Police athletics meet.