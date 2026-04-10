India Women's Football Team Aims for Future Success in FIFA Series

The Indian women's football team is set to compete against Kenya in the FIFA Series 2026, marking a crucial step in their preparation for future international tournaments and aiming to build a stronger team for upcoming qualifiers.

IMAGE: India women will kick off their campaign in the FIFA Series 2026 by taking on hosts Kenya at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, on Saturday at 7.30 pm IST. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points India's women's football team is participating in the FIFA Series 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya, facing the host nation in their first match.

Coach Crispin Chettri is focused on developing the team for future competitions, including the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2029 and the 2031 World Cup qualifiers.

The team aims to overcome the disappointment of their previous AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign and use the tournament as a building block.

The FIFA series match against Kenya is a virtual semi-final, with the winner advancing to the final on April 15.

The Indian team will face hosts Kenya in the FIFA Series 2026 here on Saturday.

The players will have to quickly forget the disappointment of missing out on the knockout stage of the continental showpiece and motivate themselves ahead of the four-team friendly tournament.

Since there are only four teams in the knockout tournament, Saturday's match is a virtual semifinal.

Australia and Malawi play the other semi-final, also on Saturday.

The semi-final winners and losers will clash in the final and the third-place play-off respectively on April 15.

Coach's Perspective on Future Goals

Crispin Chettri, who is once again at the helm of affairs as the head coach of the Blue Tigresses, said, "The idea is to start building for the future already. For the next AFC Women's Asian Cup 2029 qualifiers and the 2031 World Cup qualifiers. We have to begin now."

Chettri led India to qualification for the Asian Cup last year, and was assistant to Amelia Valverde during the final tournament.

"I think the expectation from everyone was that we should at least reach the quarter-finals from the group stage. Even the players had that expectation, so I think they are a little low at the moment," said Chettri.

India arrived in Nairobi on April 7, and have had two training sessions so far, with another to go on Friday before the game against the hosts.

"Mentally, the players are much more prepared now. When they take to the training pitch, they are only focused on preparing for the next game," Chettri added.

Chhetri had named a 22-member squad and for the tournament scheduled during the April FIFA International Women's Match Window.