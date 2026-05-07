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India U17s Seek To Bounce Back Against Uzbekistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 23:08 IST

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India U17 football team aims to rebound from a defeat against Australia and secure a quarter-final berth in the AFC U17 Asian Cup by defeating defending champions Uzbekistan.

Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Key Points

  • India U17 faces Uzbekistan in a crucial AFC U17 Asian Cup match with quarter-final hopes on the line.
  • A win against Uzbekistan could secure India U17 a spot in the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.
  • Goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar's performance against Australia has instilled confidence in the India U17 team.
  • Captain Dallalmoun Gangte emphasises the do-or-die nature of the match against defending champions Uzbekistan.

With the 0-4 defeat against former semifinalists Australia behind them, India will look to regroup and upstage defending champions Uzbekistan in their final Group D match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 campaign here on Sunday.

Placed in the truncated Group D after DPR Korea's withdrawal from the tournament, India's last group stage game will be against defending champions Uzbekistan.

 

Quarter-Final Qualification Scenarios

With the top two teams from each group set to progress to the quarter-finals, everything will be on the line when the Blue Colts face the side from Central Asia.

A win against Uzbekistan, followed by the latter dropping points against Australia on May 13, will see India make the last eight, a progression that will also secure them a spot in the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

Even a draw against Uzbekistan may be enough, should Australia defeat Uzbekistan by a margin of more than four goals.

Team Introspection and Determination

At the Indian camp in Jeddah, the general feeling is one of introspection after the defeat to Australia. However, there is an air of hope and determination to fight it out for the desired result on Sunday.

Despite conceding four goals, goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar had a good outing, making numerous saves against Australia, something that instils the entire team with confidence.

"We all were aware of Australia's attacking prowess, and I was mentally prepared and knew that they would be coming at us all out. After conceding early, I realised I had to step up my game, which helped me do better. We could have done better, but we made a few mistakes in the crucial phases. Still, we are confident we will give our best in the next match," Rajrup said.

Captain's Resolve

Captain Dallalmoun Gangte has already put the past result behind him.

"After yesterday's loss, we have to give everything. And everything for me means better than yesterday. This is a do-or-die match. If we lose, it's over. We have to win it.

"They are the defending champions. They are technically, tactically, and physically strong," said Gangte.

"We have to be fully confident and fully focused on the next match. Nothing else. We have to give everything."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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