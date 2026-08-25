How India U-20 Prepared For AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

The India U-20 men's football team is in peak form, heading into the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers in Uzbekistan after an impressive unbeaten run and four clean sheets in recent friendly matches.

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Key Points India U-20 men's team completed an unbeaten run in four friendly matches, securing three wins and a draw.

The team did not concede any goals across their preparatory international friendlies against Singapore and Yemen.

These friendlies provided valuable match exposure and helped players identify areas for improvement ahead of the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.

Winger Vishal Yadav and captain Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum highlighted the importance of the camp and the challenging matches.

India is set to face Syria, Uzbekistan, and Bangladesh in the upcoming qualifiers in Tashkent.

With four unbeaten friendly matches under their belt and no goals conceded, the India U-20 men's team are heading into the final stretch of their preparations for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers. The group winners and the seven best second-placed teams across all eight groups will qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027.

India recorded three wins and a draw across their four international friendlies in Bengaluru earlier this month, beating Singapore twice (3-0 and 1-0), drawing 0-0 with Yemen, and securing a 1-0 victory in the second match against the West Asian side. The results provided Mahesh Gawali's side with valuable match exposure ahead of the three crucial qualifiers in Uzbekistan.

Team's Preparation And Performance

For winger Vishal Yadav, who started in all four friendlies, the Bengaluru camp provided the team with the opportunity to work collectively towards the challenge ahead. "The camp is going really well so far. We are working together for the Qualifiers and putting in our best effort to be fully prepared for the three games ahead," Yadav stated on eve of their departure to Tashkent.

The four friendlies also allowed the players to test themselves against different styles of opposition and identify areas for improvement. India scored five goals across the matches while keeping four consecutive clean sheets. "The friendly matches against Singapore and Yemen were very important for us. They gave us a chance to test ourselves against strong opposition, understand where we need to improve and gain confidence. "Yemen, in particular, were good both with and without the ball. The matches were challenging both physically and tactically, which helped us prepare better for the upcoming competition," said Yadav.

Player Perspectives And Upcoming Challenges

The two matches against Yemen also offered defender Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum a significant personal milestone, as he captained the Blue Colts in both games. "I was proud of the trust the coaches and my teammates showed in me, and it made those two games special," the centreback stated.

The Yemen fixtures provided a tougher test for the Blue Colts, with Sumit believing the higher level of opposition helped the team understand the demands that await them in Tashkent. "Against Yemen, obviously, it was a tougher challenge, and they gave us a higher standard to play against."

India's fixtures: Vs Syria (August 31; 4:30 pm IST); Vs Uzbekistan (September 3; 7:30pm IST); Vs Bangladesh (September 6; 4:30pm IST).