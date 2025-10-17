HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Black Hawks hold off Guardians, climb up PVL table

Source: PTI
October 17, 2025 01:11 IST

IMAGE: Hyderabad Black Hawks climbed up to sixth place in the Prime Volleyball League standings. Photograph: Prime Volleyball/X

Hyderabad Black Hawks defeated Goa Guardians 3-1 (15-13, 20-18, 15-17, 15-9) in the Prime Volleyball League, in Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Yudi Yamamoto was named the player of the match and the Hyderabad Black Hawks climbed up to sixth place on the table with seven points.

The Black Hawks raced to a two-set lead at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium while the Guardians struggled with unforced errors.

Prince's presence at the net helped pull back a set for the Guardians but Yamamoto and Sahil's relentless attacks secured the 3-1 win for the local side.

Hyderabad began the first set on the front foot, with Brazillian Vitor, Yamamoto and Sahil Kumar shining at the net.

While the Guardians' Nathaniel Dickinson and Chirag Yadav kept them in touch with powerful spikes, Sahil Kumar's thunderous spikes helped the Black Hawks claim the first set.

Both the teams continued to trade points but Dushyant's blocks helped Goa earn their first lead of the game halfway through the second set before Hyderabad's Niyaz Abdul powered through the Goan blockers to force a deuce.

Sahil Kumar then stepped up to secure the set point for Hyderabad.

Goa took a slight lead early in the third set, courtesy Dushyant Singh's super serve.

 

While Sahil helped close the gap for Hyderabad later in the set, Prince and Gaurav Yadav combined to pull a set back for the Guardians.

Hyderabad regained their rhythm at the start of the fourth set with Shikhar Singh showcasing his blocking prowess.

Unforced errors from Goa saw Hyderabad's lead grow further. Shikar's blocks, Yamamoto's relentless attacks, and Sahil's dominance at the net saw Hyderabad Black Hawks seal a much-needed victory.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
