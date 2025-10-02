HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Black Hawks down Heroes in PVL Season 4 opener

Black Hawks down Heroes in PVL Season 4 opener

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 02, 2025 23:35 IST

x

PVL

IMAGE: Hyderabad Black Hawks opened their Prime Volleyball League Season 4 campaign with an upset win over holders Calicut Heroes. Photograph: Prime Volleyball/X

Hyderabad Black Hawks overcame a tough challenge from defending champions Calicut Heroes to win the opening match of the Prime Volleyball League Season Four with a score-line of 15-12, 18-16, 18-16, in Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Calicut Heroes' Vikas Maan's impressive blocking shut down the opponents' attacks early on with their coach Sunny Joseph's strategy to give Rajasthan's Ashok Bishnoi a starting spot working in their favour.

Sahil Kumar began the counter-attack to bring the hosts back into the game as Calicut's inconsistencies with first-touch affecting their momentum.

Shameem's presence on court, though, improved Calicut's rhythm but Paulo's discipline kept Hyderabad on course. Ashok won a crucial super point for Calicut to keep the game alive.

Vitor Yudi Yamamoto's cross attacks kept troubling the visitors and gave the hosts control in the game.

Bishnoi's consecutive super serves quickly turned the momentum again in favour of Calicut but with Niyas and 2023 season MVP Guru Prashanth joining Hyderabad's attacks, the hosts made the most of the opponents' defensive troubles.

Calicut held on to their super serve and earned two crucial points.

 

In reply, Hyderabad Black Hawks called a super serve of their own, and Niyas once again found gaps on Calicut's court to help the home side seal the win. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PKL: Paltan tame Bulls in thriller to go top
PKL: Paltan tame Bulls in thriller to go top
Para Worlds: Dharambir, Atul deliver podium finishes
Para Worlds: Dharambir, Atul deliver podium finishes
Gauff muscles past Lys to reach China Open semis
Gauff muscles past Lys to reach China Open semis
Ashwin reveals why he went unsold in ILT20 auction
Ashwin reveals why he went unsold in ILT20 auction
Zimbabwe, Namibia seal T20 World Cup spot
Zimbabwe, Namibia seal T20 World Cup spot

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Remembering the Mahatma: 12 Historic Memorials

webstory image 2

12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films

webstory image 3

Kaju Barfi: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Kajol, Rani Mukerji join hawan rituals at Durga Pandal1:28

Kajol, Rani Mukerji join hawan rituals at Durga Pandal

Hrithik Roshan visits Sarbojanin Durga Pandal1:16

Hrithik Roshan visits Sarbojanin Durga Pandal

Alia Bhatt visits Sarbojanin Durga Pandal 0:30

Alia Bhatt visits Sarbojanin Durga Pandal

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV