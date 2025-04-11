HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » BJK Cup: Shrivalli, Vaidehi take India closer to semis

BJK Cup: Shrivalli, Vaidehi take India closer to semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 11, 2025 23:17 IST

x

Young Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari shone as India beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 to register their third consecutive win and take a giant stride towards a play-off spot at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 in Pune on Friday.

IMAGE: India beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 to register their third consecutive win. Photograph: AITA/X

The win helped India climb to the second spot on the points table.

It was another successful outing for Vaidehi, who bagged her second win in as many matches, this time against Fang An Lin.

 

Ranked 351 in singles, the Indian dominated the proceedings in the first set before her opponent forced a deciding set. However, Vaidehi responded in style, eventually sealing a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win in two hours and nine minutes, to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead.

In the second match of the tie, Shrivalli maintained her perfect record in the tournament, registering her fourth consecutive win in a hard-fought battle against Joanna Garland, ranked 207 in the world.

Shrivalli, ranked 304, dominated the proceedings in the first set and eventually wrapped up the contest with a scoreline of 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in two hours and 38 minutes, ensuring the tie for the hosts.

In the final match of the day, Chinese Taipei's doubles pair of Yi Tsen Cho and Fang-Hsein Wu pipped the Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare 2-6, 6-4, 6-10 in the super tie-break in an hour and 31 minutes.

India will look to confirm their qualification spot with a win against Korea Republic on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Billie Jean King Cup: India cruise past Thailand
Billie Jean King Cup: India cruise past Thailand
Asia C'ship: Sindhu advances; Sen, Prannoy crash out
Asia C'ship: Sindhu advances; Sen, Prannoy crash out
'Tennis is broken': Djokovic-backed PTPA sues ATP, WTA
'Tennis is broken': Djokovic-backed PTPA sues ATP, WTA
Shooter Sift Kaur's stunning comeback wins her World Cup gold
Shooter Sift Kaur's stunning comeback wins her World Cup gold
Asia C'ship: Kapila-Crasto keep India's hopes alive
Asia C'ship: Kapila-Crasto keep India's hopes alive

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 2

Sholay's New Andaaz!

webstory image 3

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

VIDEOS

Mega Flower Show organized in Udhampur2:43

Mega Flower Show organized in Udhampur

Nushrratt, Parul attend special screening of 'Chhorii 2'1:14

Nushrratt, Parul attend special screening of 'Chhorii 2'

PM Modi performs Puja at Guruji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh1:59

PM Modi performs Puja at Guruji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD