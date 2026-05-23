Petr Bar Biryukov Clinches SM Krishna Memorial Open Title

Petr Bar Biryukov triumphed over Ilya Ivashka to win the men's singles title at the SM Krishna Memorial Open in Bengaluru, while Adil Kalyanpur and Mukund Sasikumar secured the doubles title.

Key Points Petr Bar Biryukov won the men's singles title at the SM Krishna Memorial Open, defeating Ilya Ivashka in three sets.

Biryukov's strong serve, including 14 aces, proved crucial in his victory.

Adil Kalyanpur and Mukund Sasikumar claimed the doubles title, marking an impressive week for the home team.

This victory marks Biryukov's first career win on the ATP Challenger Tour.

Fourth seed Petr Bar Biryukov held off former World No. 40 Ilya Ivashka in a pulsating three-set battle to win the men's singles title at the SM Krishna Memorial Open on Saturday.

Biryukov defeated his experienced opponent 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-4 in a high-quality final that lasted two hours and one minute.

Home Crowd Delights As Indians Win Doubles Title

There was something to cheer for home fans also as Adil Kalyanpur and Mukund Sasikumar capped an impressive week by claiming the doubles crown.

They defeated Biryukov and Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-3.

Their maiden ATP Challenger title earned Adil and Sasikumar USD 2980 and 50 ATP points as a team, while the finalists earned USD 1,740 and 30 ATP points.

Biryukov's Powerful Serve Proves Decisive

In the men's singles final, Biryukov relied heavily on his biggest weapon - his serve - firing 14 aces compared to Ivashka's eight.

Though Biryukov committed 39 unforced errors, his willingness to attack in pressure moments proved decisive against the former ATP Tour title winner.

First ATP Challenger Tour Win For Biryukov

The victory marked Biryukov's first career win on ATP Challenger Tour.

"I have no words to say how I feel. It is special for me that this happened in Bengaluru, a city that I love," said the 24 year old.

Biryukov earned a singles winner's cheque of USD 9,500 along with 50 ATP ranking points while Ivashka had to settle for USD 5,500 and 25 ATP points.