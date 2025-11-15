Billie Jean King Cup: India go down to Slovenia

IMAGE: Shrivalli Bhamidipaty lost to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photograph: AITA/X

India's Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Sahaja Yamalapalli stretched their opponents but did not have the tools to cross the line as Slovenia took a 2-0 lead to advance to the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers from Group G, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Shrivalli fought hard for two hours and 19 minutes but eventually went down 3-6, 6-4, 1-6 to Tamara Zidansek.

Sahaja had her moments against Kaja Juan but the latter scored a 6-4, 6-2 win to give the visitors an unassailable lead.

Shrivalli, who entered the court first, appeared a bit nervous as Zidansek quickly constructed a 4-0 lead through a combination of well-placed ground shots and precise serves.

But a hold in the fifth game and followed by a break in the sixth boosted the Indian's confidence, narrowing the lead to 5-3.

But the Slovenian put a lot of pressure on the Indian's serve in the ninth game, and a wayward forehand helped the former to clinch the first set.

However, Shrivalli brought out her A game in the second set, putting the body behind the shots to generate power and depth.

The 23-year-old broke her opponent in the first game itself, and then saved three break points in her own serve to take a 2-0 lead, which she swelled into 4-1 with a break in the fifth game.

A break in the eighth game and a hold in the next helped Zidansek reduce the deficit to 5-4.

Just when it appeared that the Slovenian was mounting a fight back, Shrivalli produced a commanding service game and an exquisite forehand down the line winner to close out the second set.

Zidansek appeared a lot more refreshed after a short break ahead of the third set, and it reflected in her movements on the court.

With the help of three holds and a break, Zidansek moved 4-1 ahead as the sharpness in her staple forehand and service returned.

This time the Indian player ran out of energy and ideas, as Zidansek affected another break in the sixth game to go 5-1 up and then held her serve with ease.

Shrivalli's weak backhand connected with the net as Zidansek let out a huge scream.

"It was an electrifying match. Definitely, a little disappointed that I couldn't get the win for my team. Tamara is an amazing player. She's quite experienced and I'm happy that I could give a good fight against her," said Shrivalli after the match.

"Our team just wanted to give 100% and put up a show for the entire India to see why they should start backing more girls and why women should play more sports. I think we were able to do that in the first match."

Sahaja fizzles

The 25-year-old Indian, ranked 309 in the world, did well to stay on the heel of her fancied opponent for a good part of the first set.

After holding the serve in the first six games, Juan broke away with a break in the seventh game. But Sahaja broke back in the eighth game, adorned by a wonderful forehand winner on the break point.

But Juan, the World No. 98, returned the break in the ninth game to take a 5-4 lead and she clinched the opening set without much ado.

Juan was in her elements in the second set, unfurling an array of winners on both flanks as Sahaja's lack of a singular weapon to press forward her position haunted her.

She relied on a steady stream of ground shots but they lacked the desired power or angles to test Juan, who broke the Indian in the third and fifth games to emerge as the winner.

In the inconsequential doubles rubber, India's Prarthana Thomabre and Ankita Raina will face Dalila Jakupovic and Nikia Radisic.

India will end their campaign in this edition of the Billie Jean King Cup with a tie against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Post that, India will return to the Asia Oceania section next year for a reboot.