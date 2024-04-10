News
Billie Jean King Cup: India go down 0-3 to China

Billie Jean King Cup: India go down 0-3 to China

Source: PTI
April 10, 2024 19:07 IST
Ankita Raina lost 6-0, 6-0

IMAGE: Ankita Raina lost 6-0, 6-0. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Raina/X

The Indian women's tennis team suffered a 0-3 loss to China in a group stage match of the Billie Jean King Cup in Changsha, China, on Wednesday.

In the opening match, Sahaja Yamalapalli faced a 2-6, 3-6 defeat to 43rd-ranked Xinyu Wang, in a contest that lasted an hour and 33 minutes.

 

In the second match, Ankita Raina was thrashed 6-0, 6-0 by world number seven Quinwen Zheng, as the Indian failed to win a single game. The match lasted an hour and three minutes.

Then, in the final match, the Indian doubles pair of Rutuja Bhosale and Prarthana G Thombare was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Hanyu Guo and Xiyu Wang in 56 minutes.

Thanks to the heavy defeat, India are now ranked fourth in their pool. They are clubbed alongside Pacific Oceania, South Korea, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei and China.

It was India's second Group 1 Asia/Oceania Pool A meeting.

India registered a 3-0 win over Pacific Oceania on Tuesday.

India will next take on Chinese Taipei on Thursday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
