Billie Jean King Cup: India cruise past Thailand

India kickstarted their campaign at the Billie Jean King Cup with a 2-1 win over Thailand in an Asia-Oceania Group 1 tie at the Mahalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune on Wednesday.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty gave India the early lead by getting the better of Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee 6-2, 6-4. Playing only her second game in Indian colours, Shrivalli finished the match in an hour and 15 minutes.

Thailand drew parity after Sahaja Yamalapalli retired hurt while trailing 0-1 in the third set to Mananchaya Sawangkaew. Mananchaya won the first set 6-3 and Sahaja clinched the second set 7-6 [7-3].

With all to play for in the doubles game, the experienced Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare warded off Peangtarn Plipuech and Patcharin Cheapchandej 7-6, 3-6, 10-3. The match lasted an hour and 55 minutes.

India will next face Hong Kong on Thursday.

In other results, New Zealand beat Korea Republic 2-1, while Hong Kong edged past Chinese Taipei 2-1.