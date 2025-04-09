HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Billie Jean King Cup: India cruise past Thailand

Billie Jean King Cup: India cruise past Thailand

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 09, 2025 23:43 IST

x

Srivalli

IMAGE: Shrivalli Bhamidipaty gave India the early lead by getting the better of Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee 6-2, 6-4.

India kickstarted their campaign at the Billie Jean King Cup with a 2-1 win over Thailand in an Asia-Oceania Group 1 tie at the Mahalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune on Wednesday.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty gave India the early lead by getting the better of Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee 6-2, 6-4. Playing only her second game in Indian colours, Shrivalli finished the match in an hour and 15 minutes.

Thailand drew parity after Sahaja Yamalapalli retired hurt while trailing 0-1 in the third set to Mananchaya Sawangkaew. Mananchaya won the first set 6-3 and Sahaja clinched the second set 7-6 [7-3].

With all to play for in the doubles game, the experienced Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare warded off Peangtarn Plipuech and Patcharin Cheapchandej 7-6, 3-6, 10-3. The match lasted an hour and 55 minutes.

India will next face Hong Kong on Thursday.

 

In other results, New Zealand beat Korea Republic 2-1, while Hong Kong edged past Chinese Taipei 2-1. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

5 French tennis players banned for match-fixing
5 French tennis players banned for match-fixing
'Tennis is broken': Djokovic-backed PTPA sues ATP, WTA
'Tennis is broken': Djokovic-backed PTPA sues ATP, WTA
Pegula to meet Kenin in all-American Charleston final
Pegula to meet Kenin in all-American Charleston final
Tennis star Collins adopts injured dog she rescued
Tennis star Collins adopts injured dog she rescued
Wimbledon's iconic Hill set for major makeover
Wimbledon's iconic Hill set for major makeover

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Apple Launches MacBook Air With M4 Chip

webstory image 2

10 Countries With The Largest Indian Diaspora

webstory image 3

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

VIDEOS

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Vienna1:20

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Vienna

Prabhu Deva meets CM Yogi in Lucknow1:28

Prabhu Deva meets CM Yogi in Lucknow

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz0:48

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD