Rediff.com  » Sports » Bike racing champ Alisha Abdullah joins BJP

Bike racing champ Alisha Abdullah joins BJP

By Rediff Sports
Last updated on: September 03, 2022 20:52 IST
Alisha Abdullah joins the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday

IMAGE: Alisha Abdullah joins the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday. Photograph: Alisha Abdullah/Twitter

India’s first superbike racer Alisha Abdullah joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party state president K Annamalai in Chennai on Saturday.

 

‘I’m happy to be apart of @BJP4TamilNadu family. The reason I wanted to be a part of BJP is because of the recognition and respect @annamalai_kuppusamy sir and @amarprasadreddyofficial has for me.  I promise to do my best to uplift more women,’ Abdullah tweeted.

A former superbike and karting champion, Abdullah was named President of Human Rights, Anti Crime, Anti-corruption in Tamil Nadu on her induction into the BJP.

Alisha Abdullah joins the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday

