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Home  » Sports » Bihar CM Rewards Ishan Kishan For T20 World Cup Win

Bihar CM Rewards Ishan Kishan For T20 World Cup Win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 15, 2026 15:57 IST

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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary celebrated India's T20 World Cup victory by awarding cricketer Ishan Kishan a cheque of Rs 1 crore for his valuable contribution.

Photograph: BCCI

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary awarded Ishan Kishan Rs 1 crore for his role in the 2026 T20 World Cup win.
  • Ishan Kishan, originally from Bihar, was honoured at the Chief Minister's office in Patna.
  • The felicitation included a stole, a memento, and the cash prize presented by the Bihar government.
  • Top Bihar officials and Ishan Kishan's family members attended the ceremony.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to cricketer Ishan Kishan for his contribution in winning the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan's Bihar Roots

Kishan, who has his roots in Nawada district of the state and had spent his early childhood in Patna, called on the chief minister at his office.

 

The 27-year-old wicket-keeper batsman received a warm welcome from Choudhary, who placed a stole around Kishan's neck and presented him with a memento before handing over the cheque.

Recognition of World Cup Contribution

"Member of the Indian cricket team which won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the brilliant batsman, the son of Bihar, Shri @ishankishan51 Ji, was honoured by the state government with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for his crucial contribution in winning the World Cup," Choudhary said in a post on X.

Top officials, including Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit and close relatives of Kishan, were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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