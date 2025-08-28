Big Shock! Manchester United lose to 4th-tier Grimsby

IMAGE: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo react during the League Cup match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park, Grimsby. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Manchester United plumbed new depths as fourth-tier Grimsby Town knocked them out of the League Cup 12-11 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on a tumultuous night at Blundell Park on Wednesday.



Goals by Charles Vernam and former Manchester United youth player Tyrell Warren put the hosts in charge of the second-round tie by halftime against the six-time winners.



But after thunder and lightning and a torrential rain squall, United finally came to their senses with Bryan Mbeumo's first goal for his new club offering them an escape route.



Grimsby defended their lead valiantly but Harry Maguire's 89th-minute header sent the tie to penalties.



A nerve-shredding shootout that lasted 18 minutes saw Matheus Cunha have his effort saved when he had the chance to seal it for United. The next 15 penalties were all scored before Mbeumo struck the crossbar to send the home fans into delirium.



United manager Ruben Amorim watched the penalties hunkered down in the dugout and the Portuguese coach, who replaced Erik ten Hag last season, will now find himself under intense scrutiny after a horror show on the banks of the Humber River.



"I know that the best team won, the only team that was on the pitch, the best players lose," a cryptic Amorim told Sky Sports. "I think that the team and the players spoke really loud today, so that's it, we lost, the best team won."

IMAGE: Grimsby Town's Charles Vernam celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

There were no such problems for the other Premier League sides in action with Brighton and Hove Albion winning 6-0 at Oxford United, Everton beating Mansfield Town 2-0 and Fulham overcoming second-tier Bristol City 2-0.



After picking up one point from their opening two Premier League games, this was supposed to be the night United got their season moving. Instead they suffered embarrassment in the fishing town and the sharks are now circling for Amorim.



Since being appointed he has taken 28 points from his first 29 Premier League games and steered United to their worst season since 1974. He has been backed in the transfer window with some big-money signings but on the evidence so far he is no closer to reversing the club's decline.



Amorim gave a first start to 73 million pounds ($99 million) signing Benjamin Sesko and also included Kobbie Mainoo for his first appearance of the season while Andre Onana was back in goal after being left out for the first two games.



United were shambolic in the first half and Grimsby, unbeaten in League Two, deservedly went ahead in the 22nd minute when Darragh Burns picked out Vernam who calmly controlled the ball before rifling a shot that beat Onana at his near post.



Grimsby, facing United for the first time in 77 years, doubled their lead eight minutes later when Onana flapped at a cross and Warren tapped in the loose ball from close range.

IMAGE: Tyrell Warren celebrates scoring Grimsby Town's second goal. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Amorim sent on captain Bruno Fernandes and new signing Mbeumo after the break but his side were lucky not to be 3-0 down when the hosts had a goal by Cameron Gardner ruled out harshly for offside.

Mbeumo eventually injected some top-tier quality into United's display with a silky low finish to set up a nervous finale for the hosts. And when Maguire, so often the scorer of vital goals for United, headed past Christy Pym in the 89th minute it seemed he had got his side out of jail.



Sesko could even have sealed it at the death after a goalmouth scramble.



Onana redeemed his earlier errors with a save from Clarke Oduor in the shoot-out but Brazilian Cunha had his abysmal spot kick saved by Christy Pym.



It seemed like the shootout could go on all night as kicks hit the net but while Grimsby's players were ice cool, Mbeumo cracked, sending his effort against the crossbar.



"The way we started the game, without any intensity, any idea of pressure, we were completely lost, and it's hard to explain," Amorim said.