News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Big-serving Anderson retires at 35

Big-serving Anderson retires at 35

May 04, 2022 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kevin Anderson's promising career was riddled by injuries

IMAGE: Kevin Anderson's promising career was riddled by injuries. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Former Wimbledon and US Open finalist Kevin Anderson announced his retirement on Tuesday aged 35, bringing to an end a career that showed immense promise but was derailed by injuries.

 

The big-serving South African, who stands 6-foot-8 and towered over his opponents, achieved a career high ranking of fifth in the world in 2018 before sliding out of the top 100 following a succession of knee, shoulder and ankle injuries.

"I've experienced so many different challenges and emotions, this sport can be exhilarating and at the same time lonely. I've had ups and downs, but I wouldn't change it for anything," he said in a statement on Twitter.

"My journey helped me become the man who I am today. Today I finally arrived at the difficult decision to retire from professional tennis.

"As a kid, my dad used to tell me that success isn't defined by results, but by the effort and sacrifice you make along the way in becoming the best you can be. I gave it my best."

Having come through the US college system, Anderson turned professional in 2007. He came close to winning a Grand Slam twice, losing the US Open final in 2017 and the Wimbledon final in 2018 to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Preity Cheers PBKS Win
Preity Cheers PBKS Win
PIX: Liverpool survive Villarreal rally to reach final
PIX: Liverpool survive Villarreal rally to reach final
IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad
IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad
RBI hikes interest rate by 40 bps; EMIs set to go up
RBI hikes interest rate by 40 bps; EMIs set to go up
Will play Hanuman Chalisa louder than azan: Raj
Will play Hanuman Chalisa louder than azan: Raj
Money pulled from China finds way to Asean, not India
Money pulled from China finds way to Asean, not India
Abhishek Parties With Yami, Nimrat
Abhishek Parties With Yami, Nimrat

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PIX: When Vini and Maxi Married Again...

PIX: When Vini and Maxi Married Again...

SEE: What Rinku Is Teaching Dre Rus

SEE: What Rinku Is Teaching Dre Rus

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances