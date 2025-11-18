HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Big names, new faces: Who's confirmed for WC 2026

Big names, new faces: Who's confirmed for WC 2026

November 18, 2025 11:30 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026

IMAGE: The official ball of the 2026 FIFA World Cup named ‘Trionda’ is displayed during a presentation event in Mexico City. Photograph: Luis Corte/Reuters

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup has begun, and the qualifying trail has already produced its share of powerhouses, surprises and breakthrough moments.

 

As the tournament returns to North America for the first time since 1994, the expanding field is welcoming not only familiar heavyweights but also debutants writing new chapters in their footballing history.

Following are teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

UNITED STATES

Taking part as hosts 

Best performance: Third (1930)

MEXICO:

Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)

CANADA:

Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Group stage (1986, 2022)

JAPAN

Qualified on: March 20
Best performance: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)

NEW ZEALAND

Qualified on: March 24
Best performance: Group stage (1982, 2010)

IRAN

Qualified on: March 25
Best performance: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)

ARGENTINA

Qualified on: March 25
Best performance: Winners (1978, 1986, 2022)

UZBEKISTAN

Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Never previously qualified.

SOUTH KOREA

Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Fourth place (2002)

JORDAN

Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Never previously qualified.

AUSTRALIA

Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Round of 16 (2006, 2022)

BRAZIL

Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

ECUADOR

Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Round of 16 (2006)

URUGUAY

Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Winners (1930, 1950)

COLOMBIA

Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2014)

PARAGUAY

Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)

MOROCCO

Qualified on: September 5
Best performance: Semi-finals (2022)

TUNISIA

Qualified on: September 8
Best performance: Group Stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022)

EGYPT

Qualified on: October 8
Best performance: Round of 16 (1934)

ALGERIA

Qualified on: October 9
Best performance: Round of 16 (2014)

GHANA

Qualified on: October 12
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)

CAPE VERDE

Qualified on: October 13
Best performance: Never previously qualified

SOUTH AFRICA

Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage (1998, 2002, 2010)

QATAR

Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage (2022)

ENGLAND

Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Winners (1966)

SAUDI ARABIA 

Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Round of 16 (1994)

IVORY COAST

Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage (2006, 2010, 2014)

SENEGAL

Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2002)

FRANCE

Qualified on: November 13
Best performance: Winners (1998, 2018)

CROATIA

Qualified on: November 14
Best performance: Runners-up (2018)

PORTUGAL

Qualified on November 16
Best performance: Third place (1966)

NORWAY

Qualified on November 16
Best performance: Round of 16 (1938, 1998)

GERMANY

Qualified on November 17
Best performance: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

NETHERLANDS

Qualified on November 17
Best performance: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010) 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

