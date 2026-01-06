HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Big boost for Indian football: ISL returns on Feb 14

Big boost for Indian football: ISL returns on Feb 14

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: January 06, 2026 19:12 IST

ISL

IMAGE: The 2025-26 edition of the Indian Super League will feature all 14 clubs. Photograph: AIFF/X

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced that the Indian Super League, which was on pause due to lack of a commercial partner, will start on February 14.

The ISL will feature all 14 clubs. The I-League, which was also on pause, will be held "around the same time" with all 11 clubs in participation.

"There was lot of speculation regarding ISL but today govt, football federation and 14 clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal included had a meeting and we have decided that ISL will start February 14. All clubs will participate," Mandaviya announced.

Joining him at the long-awaited resolution table was under-fire All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey, who took over the explaining part after the Minister's announcement.

The ISL will feature 91 matches on home and away basis, the logistics of which are still being worked out.

 

The I-League will be a truncated event with 55 matches.

"A Rs 25 crore central pool has been made for only the conduct of the ISL. 10 percent of this fund will come from AIFF, 30 percent was to come from a commercial partner but since we don't have on right now the AIFF will pitch in with that contribution," Chaubey said.

"In all, the AIFF will give Rs 14 crore for ISL and about 3.2 crore for I-League till we find a commercial partner," he added.

Chaubey said a Governing Council Board will be formed to manage the Leagues eventually and it will be "empowered to take all commercial decisions."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
