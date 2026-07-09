Bieber, BTS, Madonna, Shakira unite for epic FIFA Finale

Global music icons Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, and BTS are set to electrify the World Cup final halftime show, supporting a major initiative to fund global education and football opportunities.

IMAGE: Justin Bieber joins FIFA World Cup Final halftime show. Photograph: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, and BTS will co-headline the World Cup final halftime show.

The event, curated by Chris Martin, aims to raise $100 million for global education and football.

Burna Boy and Sesame Street characters are also set to appear during the 11-minute performance.

$1 from every World Cup ticket sale contributes to the initiative's fundraising goal.

FIFA and Global Citizen, a platform empowering millions to take action against extreme poverty, have announced that Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber will join Madonna, Shakira, and BTS as a co-headliner for the World Cup final halftime show on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Global Music Icons Unite For World Cup Performance

Justin Bieber joins an elite lineup that also features icons such as Madonna, Shakira, and BTS. Burna Boy, whose song Dai Dai with Shakira continues to dominate the charts worldwide, will also appear during the 11-minute broadcast.

The halftime performance will be curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay.

The initiative, which seeks to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children globally, has already raised more than $50 million, with $1 from every ticket sale for World Cup matches contributing to the cause. Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets will also make an appearance during the show.