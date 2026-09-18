Bichu Devi And Abdul Rehman Win Poligras Magic Skill Awards

Discover how Indian women's hockey star Bichu Devi Karibam and Pakistan's Abdul Rehman captivated fans to win the prestigious Poligras Magic Skill Awards for their incredible performances at the FIH World Cup.

Photograph: Sudarsan Pattnaik/Twitter

Key Points Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi Karibam and Pakistan striker Abdul Rehman received Poligras Magic Skill Awards.

The awards recognise exceptional individual performances at the recent FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Bichu Devi was honoured for a stunning reflex save against England, crucial for India's fifth-place finish.

Abdul Rehman won for his impressive 3D skills and goal against Wales.

Winners were decided by fan votes, highlighting moments that captured the magic of hockey.

Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Bichu Devi Karibam and Pakistan striker Abdul Rehman won the Poligras Magic Skill Awards following their excellent performances at the just-concluded FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The awards, which were decided on the votes of fans, who picked the moments that really captured the magic of hockey, presented by FIH Global Supplier Polytan.

Recognising World Cup Brilliance

The shortlist for the Poligras Magic Skill Award featured six wonderful flashes of brilliance -- three women and three men -- that graced the turf in hockey's premier global showdown.

Eventually, the award for the women's competition went to Bichu Devi for her stunning reflex save in the final minute of the game against England that ensured India's qualification from the pool stage on the way towards a fifth place finish. It was Indian women team's best finish in 52 years. The Indian goalkeeper received 52 per cent of all the votes, well clear of the other two nominees.

Meanwhile, the men's section award went to Abdul Rehman for his mind-blowing 3D skills that saw him skip past four defenders, before adding a smart finish to score for Pakistan against Wales. Rehman's goal recieved 44 per cent of votes, narrowly edging ahead of South African Kenton Melville's audacious goal, which received 39 per cent of all votes.