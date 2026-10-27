Blue Colts Aim For Stronger Showing In FIFA U15 World Cup Tier C

India's U15 football team, led by coach Bibiano Fernandes, is set to face Honduras in the FIFA U15 World Cup Tier C, aiming for significant improvement and development after a mixed group stage performance.

Key Points India U15 finished third in Group K of the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival with 10 points from five matches.

The team will now compete in Tier C, which determines positions 65 to 96, starting with a match against Honduras on Tuesday.

Coach Bibiano Fernandes emphasised learning from the mixed group stage, highlighting both character and areas needing improvement, especially concentration.

Key attacking players R Lalremruatfela and Macdonnish Ngairangbam combined for eight goals in the group stage.

The defeat to Senegal provided valuable experience for the young players regarding the international competition level.

India U15 head coach Bibiano Fernandes has urged his players to learn from their mixed group-stage campaign at the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival and improve their performances as the Blue Colts prepare to face Honduras in the second phase on October 28.

India finished third in Group K with 10 points from five matches, registering three wins, a draw and a defeat. They will now compete in Tier C, which determines positions 65 to 96, with Fernandes emphasising the importance of using every match as an opportunity for development.

"It's been a great learning experience for all of us. This U15 World Cup is about understanding whether we can compete at this level, and I'm proud of the way the boys have competed in the first round, showing great character and belief," Fernandes said.

Analysing The Group Stage Performance

India began their campaign with a 4-2 win over Laos before edging Cameroon 2-1. They then squandered a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 against Grenada but bounced back to beat Bahrain 4-3 with two late strikes.

The Blue Colts ended the group stage with a 1-6 defeat to Senegal, while Cameroon's 2-0 victory over Bahrain in the final round of matches ensured India finished third behind Senegal and Cameroon.

Fernandes acknowledged that the team had shown character during their first four matches but needed to improve in several areas, particularly in maintaining concentration throughout a game.

Focus On Improvement And Development

"Hard work and belief were key to our unbeaten run. However, we know there is still a lot of room for improvement, and we must continue working hard, learning, and developing as a team," he said.

India's 2-1 win over Cameroon stood out for their defensive discipline, with goalkeeper Jenit Ningthoujam making several important saves, including stopping a penalty. However, the draw against Grenada exposed their vulnerability after conceding three goals in six minutes despite establishing a 3-0 advantage.

The team showed resilience against Bahrain, with R Lalremruatfela and Nibas Meetei Wahengbam scoring in the 38th and 39th minutes, respectively, to secure victory after the opposition had drawn level.

R Lalremruatfela and Macdonnish Ngairangbam were among India's leading attacking performers, combining for eight goals in the group stage. Fernandes, however, underlined the contribution of the entire team to their individual performances.

Looking Ahead To Tier C Matches

"Both have stood out with their attacking qualities and individual talent. They have contributed important goals, but football is a team game, and their performances are also a result of the collective effort and support of the entire team," he said.

Reflecting on the defeat to Senegal, Fernandes said India had faced an opponent with greater footballing development, adding that the experience would help the young players understand the level required to compete internationally.

India will face Honduras in the Round of 32 of Tier C at on Tuesday. The winner will meet either France or Trinidad and Tobago, while the losing side will enter the 81st-96th place bracket.

"Our priority is to learn from the first round, adapt, and continue improving. We want to perform even better in the next stage, achieve the best possible standing, and use every match as an opportunity to develop as a team," Fernandes said.