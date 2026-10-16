Bibiano Fernandes Outlines India U-15's FIFA World Cup Strategy

India U-15 head coach Bibiano Fernandes details his strategic vision for the upcoming FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan, focusing on foundational skills, tactical adaptability, and character development for his young squad.

Key Points India U-15 head coach Bibiano Fernandes is preparing his team for the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan, from October 22 to 31.

The team aims to develop a strong footballing foundation, tactical flexibility, and good character, focusing on brave possession and aggressive defending.

India is in Group K and will start their campaign against Laos on October 24 at the Hovsan Competition Complex.

Fernandes stresses the importance of adapting to different opponents and match situations while maintaining core playing principles.

Youth development extends beyond tactics, with an emphasis on players becoming good human beings and developing strong character.

India U-15 head coach Bibiano Fernandes wants his young wards to develop a strong footballing foundation, tactical flexibility and good character as they prepare for the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan, from October 22 to 31.

India have been placed in Group K alongside Bahrain, Cameroon, Grenada, Laos and Senegal, with the Blue Colts set to begin their campaign against Laos on October 24 at the Hovsan Competition Complex.

Developing A Strong Footballing Foundation

Fernandes said the team had made encouraging progress during preparations, with an emphasis on improving their understanding of the game and developing the physical and mental attributes required to compete at the international level.

"We want the players to establish a clear idea of the way we are going to play both in and out of possession. Our objective is to develop a team that is brave in possession, aggressive in defending, disciplined," Fernandes told the AIFF.

The coach also stressed the importance of adapting to different opponents and match situations while maintaining the team's core playing principles.

Tactical Flexibility And Character Building

"For us, the most important thing is to have a clear idea of the way we are going to play, but also the tactical flexibility to adapt to different opponents and match situations," he said.

Fernandes believes that youth development extends beyond tactics and performances, with the right environment allowing players to express themselves, make decisions and learn from their mistakes.

Emphasising the importance of character alongside footballing ability, he said, "First and foremost, focus on becoming a good human being, because character is just as important as talent."

India will begin their campaign against Laos at 11.45 am IST on October 24, before taking on the other teams in the group.