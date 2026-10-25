AITA Elections: Bhupathi, Mirza Nominated; Paes Misses Out On Presidency Bid

Indian tennis icons Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza have entered the AITA SOM elections, aiming for key governance roles, while Leander Paes's absence from the nomination list has surprisingly ruled him out of the AITA Presidency race for the November 7 polls.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Leander Paes/Twitter

Key Points Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza have filed nominations for the AITA SOM elections.

Leander Paes surprisingly did not file his nomination for the November 7 polls, making him ineligible to run for AITA Presidency.

The SOM framework is part of a broader effort to provide sportspersons with a role in the governance of national sports federations.

Eight former players, including Bhupathi and Sania, have filed nominations for the SOM elections.

The amended AITA Constitution provides for four SOM representatives on the General Body and two on the 15-member Executive Committee.

Indian tennis greats Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza have filed nominations for the AITA SOM elections, seeking representation in the General Body (GB) and Executive Committee (EC), while the country's most successful player Leander Paes surprisingly did not file his nomination for the November 7 polls.

The absence of Paes, the only player featuring in Tier I in the 40-player roster, from the nominations list means that now he can't run for AITA Presidency.

Headed by Paes himself, the Bengal Tennis Association (BTA) had publically backed his candidature for the post of AITA President.

However, Paes needed to win the Sports Person of Outstanding Merit (SOM) election to stand as presidential candidate because he is still ineligible to contest as a state representative.

He can still participate in the November 27 AITA polls as Bengal representative but can't contest as per the National Sports Governance (NSG) Act and Rules.

A candidate needs to have completed at least one term as an office bearer in a state association to contest for a post in the national body.

"I think every federation needs players who have played at the highest level to help transform the sport, a case and point what Gopi (P Gopichand) has done for badminton has been transformational," Bhupathi told PTI.

Eight Candidates File Nomination

According to the lists of nominations, apart from Bhupathi and Sania, six other former players have filed their nominations.

They face competition from Ankita Bhambri, current Davis Cup coach Ashutosh Singh, Gaurav Natekar, Janaki Krishnamoorthy, Shalini Thakur Chawla and current Billie Jean King Cup captain Vishal Uppal.

The Executive Committee list has five nominees -- Bhupathi, Sania, Ankita, Janaki and Uppal.

Significance Of SOM Framework

The amended AITA Constitution provides for four SOM representatives on the General Body (two men and two women) and two SOM representatives on the 15-member Executive Committee (one man and one woman).

The SOM framework is part of the broader effort to provide sportspersons with a role in the governance of national sports federations under the new sports governance rules.

Bhupathi, a former world number one in doubles and winner of multiple Grand Slam titles, was one of India's most successful players on the international circuit.

Sania, also a former world number one in doubles, won six Grand Slam titles across women's and mixed doubles and became one of the country's most prominent tennis stars.