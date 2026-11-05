Tennis Legends Bhupathi, Mirza Join AITA Governing Body

Indian tennis icons Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza have been elected to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) governing body as Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit, reflecting a significant stride in sports governance reforms to integrate former athletes into administration.

IMAGE: Sania Mirza

Key Points Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza have been elected as Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) to the AITA governing body.

Bhupathi received the highest votes with 19, followed by Mirza with 18, securing their positions.

Ashutosh Singh and Shalini Thakur Chawla also joined the four elected SOM representatives.

The election follows an amended AITA constitution, ensuring two male and two female SOM representatives in the general body.

This move aligns with broader sports governance reforms to empower accomplished sportspersons in national sports federations.

Former India tennis stars Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza are among the four Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) elected to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) governing body.

Bhupathi And Mirza Lead SOM Elections

Bhupathi secured the highest number of votes with 19, followed by Mirza with 18. Ashutosh Singh polled 17 votes, while Shalini Thakur Chawla received 16 votes to complete the list of four elected candidates.

The other candidates in the fray were Janaki Krishnamoorthy (15), Vishal Uppal (9), Gaurav Natekar (8) and Ankita Bhambri (7).

As per the amended AITA constitution, four SOM representatives, comprising two men and two women, are elected to the general body. The 40-member SOM roster, drawn up under the National Sports Governance Act, comprises 20 male and 20 female former players.

The SOM representation is part of the broader sports governance reforms aimed at giving accomplished sportspersons a greater role in the administration of national sports federations.