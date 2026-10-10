Bhupathi, Sania, Bopanna Eye AITA Governance Positions

Discover how Indian tennis legends Mahesh Bhupathi, Sania Mirza, and Rohan Bopanna are stepping into sports administration, applying for key Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) positions within the All India Tennis Association (AITA) as part of new governance reforms.

Photograph: Sania Mirza/Twitter

Key Points Former India tennis stars Mahesh Bhupathi, Sania Mirza, and Rohan Bopanna have applied for Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) positions in the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

The AITA invited applications for SOM roles as part of governance reforms following the National Sports Governance Act, aiming to increase sportsperson representation.

A total of 26 applications were received, including 18 men and eight women, featuring other notable former players like Leander Paes and Anand Amritraj.

The amended AITA Constitution allocates four SOM representatives to the General Body and two to the Executive Committee.

The process to elect SOM representatives will be completed on November 5, ahead of the AITA elections on November 27.

Former India tennis stars Mahesh Bhupathi, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna are among the prominent names to have applied for Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) positions in the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

Bhupathi has confirmed to PTI that he has submitted his application for the position.

With Bhupathi and Sania also throwing their hats in the ring after Leander Paes, India's most successful tennis players have now expressed interest in being part of AITA governance.

Top Tennis Stars Seek AITA Roles

Two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna has also filed his application.

The list of applicants also includes former Davis Cup skipper Anand Amritraj, Gaurav Natekar in the men's category, while Sania is among the eight applicants in the women's category.

The AITA had invited applications for SOM positions as part of its governance-related measures following the introduction of National Sports Governance Act.

The initiative is linked to the framework for sportsperson representation under the National Sports Governance (National Sports Bodies) Rules, 2026.

According to AITA sources, a total of 26 applications have been received across the men's and women's categories, with 18 applicants in the men's list and eight in the women's list.

New Governance Framework And Elections

The men's list also features former Davis Cup players and administrators, including Mustafa Ghouse, Vishal Uppal, Srinath Prahlad, Sandeep Kirtane and Nandan Bal.

Rohan Gajjar, Vijayant Malik, Vasudeva Reddy, Nikshep B R, Tejbir Singh Bhandari and Chinmay Pradhan are among the other applicants.

In the women's category, Sai Jayalakshmy, Radhika Kanitkar, Rushmi Chakravarthi, Archana Venkata Raman, Arthi Venkataraman, Amrita Mukherjee and Arati Natekar have also applied.

The amended AITA Constitution provides for four SOM representatives on the General Body (two men and two women) and two SOM representatives on the 15-member Executive Committee (one man and one woman).

The SOM framework is part of the broader effort to provide sportspersons with a role in the governance of national sports federations under the new sports governance rules.

The SOM selection is a separate process, involving the preparation of a roster of eligible former players -- 20 men and 20 women. The process to elect SOM will be completed on November 5.

AITA will hold its elections on November 27.