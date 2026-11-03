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Gaganjeet Bhullar Leads Pack At Green Fuels Maritime Invitational

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 03, 2026 17:38 IST 3 Minutes Read

Indian golf star Gaganjeet Bhullar made an impressive start at the Green Fuels Maritime Invitational in Vizag, carding a three-under 69 to share the first-round lead, setting the stage for an exciting competition.

Key Points

  • Gaganjeet Bhullar shot a three-under 69 to share the first-round lead on Tuesday.
  • Bhullar is tied with Deepak Yadav, Ravi Kumar, and Kanav Chauhan at the Green Fuels Maritime Invitational.
  • The 11-time Asian Tour winner is seeking another back-to-back title after his recent Krishna Invitational victory.
  • Yashas Chandra is in fifth place, while Nayanika Sanga is the leading woman after the first round.
  • Olympian Udayan Mane is tied seventh after an eventful round.

Gaganjeet Bhullar made an impressive start to the Green Fuels Maritime Invitational, carding a fine three-under 69 to share the first-round lead with three others here on Tuesday.

Bhullar's Strong Performance And Co-Leaders

Bhullar was joined at the top by three players -- Deepak Yadav, Ravi Kumar and Kanav Chauhan -- who are still searching for their maiden IGPL victories.

 

Bhullar, an 11-time Asian Tour winner, showed his ability to adapt to unfamiliar conditions, raising hopes of another back-to-back title on the Tour following his victory at the Krishna Invitational.

Bhullar began his round on the fourth hole and kept things steady with five successive pars before finding his first birdie on the ninth.

After four more pars, he found another gear with three consecutive birdies from the 15th. His only blemish came on the 18th, where he dropped a shot. Three closing pars completed his round of 69.

The experienced Yashas Chandra occupied fifth place with a two-under 70, while Nayanika Sanga, 22, was the leading woman in the field after opening with a one-under 71 to lie sixth.

Olympian Udayan Mane had an eventful round featuring six birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey, leaving him tied seventh. He was joined at that position by Arjun Prasad and Harshjeet Sethie, who both carded even-par 72s.

Pukhraj Singh Gill, who is set to play on the Asian Tour in 2027, made a late recovery to finish with a one-over 73. He was tied 10th alongside Sachin Baisoya and Tusshar Pannu.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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