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Indian Golfers Eye Big Prize At Morocco's IGPL Bharath Classic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 03, 2026 17:12 IST

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Indian golf star Gaganjeet Bhullar and other leading talents are set to compete at the prestigious USD 500,000 IGPL Bharath Classic in Morocco, vying for a full Tour card and International Series opportunities.

Key Points

  • Gaganjeet Bhullar, a top Asian Tour title winner, is a strong contender at the IGPL Bharath Classic.
  • The USD 500,000 event in Morocco features a strong Indian contingent including Pukhraj Gill and Karandeep Kochhar.
  • Winning the IGPL Bharath Classic offers a full card to the main Tour and access to the International Series.
  • Over 40 IGPL Tour players are participating, highlighting the event's significance for career progression.

Gaganjeet Bhullar, winner of most Asian Tour titles among all active players on the Tour, will be a strong contender when he tees at this week's IGPL Bharath Classic.

Indian Golfers Eye International Series Opportunities

Apart from Bhullar, the other leading Indian challengers will be Pukhraj Gill, Karandeep Kochhar, Udayan Mane, young Kartik Singh, who was T-12 last week on the ADT, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Aman Raj, Sachin Baisoya and Aryan Roopa Anand.

 

The USD 500,000 flagship event on the IGPL Tour is being held in Morocco this season, after the successful first edition at Kensville Golf Resort in India last year. A win this week will earn the player a full card to the region's main Tour and good performances here will also open doors to the International Series. More than 40 players from the IGPL Tour have gained entry into the half a million dollar event.

"Getting to an event like this what IGPL has provided for us, plus there are opportunities on the International Series," said Pukhraj Singh Gill, winner of the AM Green IGPL Order of Merit 2025.

Bhullar's last Asian Tour win came in November 2023 but he has won four times on the IGPL, the latest being in March in Chandigarh.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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