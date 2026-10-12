India's Top Golfers Ready For DP World Challenge

Indian golf stars Gaganjeet Bhullar, Karandep Kochhar, and Shiv Kapur are poised to challenge a stellar international lineup, including Rory McIlroy and Ryan Fox, at the prestigious DP World India Championship in New Delhi this week.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar, Karandep Kochhar, and Shiv Kapur will compete in the DP World India Championship starting Thursday.

The championship features a world-class field, including six-time Major champion Rory McIlroy and 2026 Open Championship winner Ryan Fox, alongside other Major winners like Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

Bhullar and Kochhar arrive with strong recent performances, having finished first and second at the Hyderabad event last week.

Shiv Kapur brings significant experience, including past international wins at the Delhi Golf Club, the venue for this USD 4 million championship.

Bhullar, with 11 Asian Tour victories, and Kochhar, making steady progress on the international circuit, are key Indian contenders.

Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar, Karandep Kochhar and Shiv Kapur will be put to test against a world-class international field, featuring six-time Major champion Rory McIlroy and 2026 Open Championship winner Ryan Fox at the DP World India Championship which begins here Thursday.

Other Major champions in the field include Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose and Danny Willett. The world-class line-up has seven Major champions in all, and they have 13 Majors between them.

Indian Challengers And Recent Form

Bhullar arrives at the Championship fresh from another Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) victory, while Kochhar brings growing confidence from a string of strong performances.

Kapur has the experience of winning internationally at the Delhi Golf Club where the USD 4 million championship will be played.

Bhullar and Kochhar finished first and second at the Hyderabad event last week, while Kapur was third at the Delhi Blue Bulls GC event a week earlier.

Bhullar and Kochhar also finished fourth and tied-fifth, respectively, in Delhi.

Bhullar's Success And Kochhar's Progress

"I drove the ball really well, which was crucial on such narrow fairways. I'm looking forward to playing across India. I have spent most of my professional career competing on the Asian and European circuits, and the DP World India Championship gives me another opportunity to test myself against a world-class field," Bhullar said about the Hyderabad win.

With 11 Asian Tour victories, Bhullar is one of India's most successful international golfers. The latest of his Asian Tour wins was the 2023 Indonesian Masters, where Kochhar was the runner-up.

Kochhar, meanwhile, is making steady progress on the international circuit. His runner-up finish in Hyderabad was powered by a final-round 64, the lowest score of the day, taking him to 11-under 199.

The Chandigarh golfer finished fourth at the Philippine Golf Championship in February after carrying a two-shot lead into the final round and followed it with a tied-fifth finish at the International Series Japan.

Kapur, 44, brings a different strength -- experience and a proven record at Delhi Golf Club.

A former Asian Games individual gold medallist in 2002 and a three-time Asian Tour winner, Kapur captured the 2005 Volvo Masters of Asia and also won the Panasonic Open India in 2017.