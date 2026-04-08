Gaganjeet Bhullar Eyes Another Win at Mauritius IGPL Event

Gaganjeet Bhullar, a seasoned golf champion, sets his sights on victory at the AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 in Mauritius, emphasizing the tournament's importance for emerging Indian golfing talent.

Key Points Gaganjeet Bhullar is aiming for a win at the AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 in Mauritius.

Bhullar acknowledges the strong competition from players like Karandeep Kochhar and Pukhraj Singh Gill.

Bhullar highlights the importance of the IGPL event in Mauritius for providing international exposure to young Indian golfers.

Bhullar is looking to build on his early-season success in the IGPL tour.

Eleven time Asian Tour and four-time IGPL event winner Gaganjeet Bhullar is confident of a good show at the AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026, Mauritius, hosted by Leander Paes.

The 37-year-old Bhullar had won the opening IGPL Tour event in Chandigarh last month.

"A win is what we all tee up for and that's my goal this week, too. Last year, I won the first two events in Chandigarh and Greater Noida, and I hope I can make it back-to-back once again," said Bhullar, who nevertheless is aware that the opposition in the IGPL is quite strong with the presence of in-form players like Karandeep Kochhar and Pukhraj Singh Gill.

Bhullar's Mauritius Experience and IGPL's Impact

Bhullar, who arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday, said, "I just reached (Mauritius). I'm going to play a practice round. But having said that, you know, I did play an event here some years ago. It's a beautiful golf course.

"I think it's a great achievement for IGPL to come all the way to Mauritius. It's a beautiful place, it's such a great experience for so many youngsters, who have not played so many tournaments outside India to come here."

Bhullar, who played here in the event in the past, when it was co-sanctioned by the Asian and European Tours, is now looking forward to this week's event and adding it to his list of successes.

Looking Ahead to the Season

On the season so far, he added, "I got off to a great start on IGPL. I won my first event this year and the goal is just to build on that momentum and keep doing well and keep on doing better."