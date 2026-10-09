Gaganjeet Bhullar Dominates To Win Krishna Invitational 2026

Indian golf star Gaganjeet Bhullar clinched his fifth AM Green IGPL title at the Krishna Invitational 2026 Hyderabad on Friday, showcasing a dominant performance with a final round 65.

Key Points Gaganjeet Bhullar won his fifth AM Green IGPL title at the Krishna Invitational 2026 Hyderabad on Friday.

Bhullar carded an impressive five-under-par 65 in the final round, finishing with a total of 14-under-par 196.

He defeated nearest rival Karandeep Kochhar by three strokes, who finished at 11-under.

Bhullar's victory also propelled Chennai Lions GC to clinch the team title.

Overnight leader Samarth Dwivedi faltered on the final day, dropping to a tie for sixth place.

Seasoned golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar fired an impressive five-under-par 65 to ward off competitors, and lift his fifth AM Green IGPL title at the Krishna Invitational 2026 Hyderabad here on Friday.

Bhullar Secures Individual And Team Titles

Bhullar opened and ended the rounds with bogeys. But in between he holed seven birdies in his final loop, finishing the tournament with an aggregate score of 14-under-par 196.

He beat his nearest rival Karandeep Kochhar (6-under 64) by three strokes. Kochhar aggregated 11-under as did C Muniyappa (66).

Bhullar's show also saw Chennai Lions GC take the team title ahead at 26-under and two shots ahead of Vizag Dolphins at 24-under while Punjab Raptors GC were just behind at third at 23-under.

When the final round began, all eyes were on overnight leaders Bhullar and Samarth Dwivedi.

Dwivedi had spent the first two rounds playing fearless, aggressive golf, posting consecutive rounds of 66 and 65 to command the field.

But the final day was a different story. Dwivedi's trouble started early on the front nine.

Failing to find the rhythm that had served him so well earlier in the week, he stumbled to a disappointing three-over-par 37 with five bogeys against two birdies before making the turn.

Despite an under-par back nine of 34, the damage was already done. Dwivedi's final-round 71 saw him plummet down the leaderboard into a tie for sixth place at 8-under-par overall.