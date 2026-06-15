Gaganjeet Bhullar Finishes Top Indian At International Series Morocco

Experienced Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar led the national contingent with a tied 31st finish at the challenging International Series Morocco, an Asian Tour event where Hong Kong's Taichi Kho claimed a significant victory.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Gaganjeet Bhullar was the highest-ranked Indian golfer, finishing tied 31st at the International Series Morocco.

Other Indian players, including Karandeep Kochhar and Ajeetesh Sandhu, struggled, with many failing to make the cut.

Hong Kong's Taichi Kho secured his first International Series title and second Asian Tour victory, defeating Bubba Watson.

Kho's win significantly improved his standing in the Asian Tour Order of Merit and International Series Rankings.

The tournament highlighted the challenging Moroccan course and provided mixed results for the Indian contingent, who aim for stronger finishes in future events.

Experienced golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar emerged as the best-performing Indian at the International Series Morocco, closing with a final-round 1-over 73 to finish tied 31st at the USD 2 million Asian Tour event.

Bhullar, one of India's most decorated professionals with 11 Asian Tour victories and four AM Green IGPL wins, put together rounds of 70, 74, 68 and 73 for a four-day total of 6-under-par. Despite not being able to mount a challenge for the title over the weekend, the seasoned golfer was the highest-placed Indian in a field that included several of the Tour's leading names.

Indian Golfers Face Tough Challenge

The final round proved challenging for the Indian contingent. Karandeep Kochhar, another winner on the AM Green Indian Golf Premier League, struggled to a closing 78 and slipped to tied 61st. Ajeetesh Sandhu also found the conditions difficult and carded a 77 to finish alongside Kochhar in tied 61st position.

The week, however, highlighted the difficulty of the Moroccan layout, with seven other Indian players failing to make the cut after the opening two rounds. Bhullar's consistency over four days ensured that India remained represented in the upper half of the leaderboard, even as several compatriots exited early.

Taichi Kho Secures International Series Title

The tournament produced a memorable winner in Hong Kong's Taichi Kho. The 25-year-old secured his first International Series title and second Asian Tour victory after a composed final-round performance. Kho (68) finished at 19-under-par, edging out former Masters champion Bubba Watson (70) in a tense finish. Bubba Watson's last win came in 2018.

Kho's victory carried additional significance as it boosted him to second place in the Asian Tour Order of Merit standings and third in The International Series Rankings. The win also helped him recover from the disappointment of losing in a playoff on the Japan Golf Tour the previous week.

Looking Ahead For Indian Golfers

For India, the tournament yielded mixed results. Bhullar's top-31 finish demonstrated his ability to remain competitive on demanding international layouts, while Kochhar and Sandhu will look to rebound quickly in upcoming events. With a busy stretch of tournaments ahead on the Asian Tour calendar, the Indian contingent will hope to convert promising performances into stronger finishes in the weeks to come.