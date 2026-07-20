IOA To Probe Sexual Harassment Allegations In Hockey Jharkhand Polls

The Sports Ministry has ordered the Indian Olympic Association to investigate serious sexual harassment and intimidation allegations made by former India women's captain Asunta Lakra against Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh following the controversial Hockey Jharkhand elections.

Key Points Bhola Nath Singh was unanimously elected president of Hockey Jharkhand amidst controversy.

Former India women's captain Asunta Lakra accused Bhola Nath of sexual harassment and intimidation.

The Sports Ministry has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to probe Lakra's allegations.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey acknowledged concerns about impartiality for an internal inquiry.

Bhola Nath Singh has dismissed all allegations as baseless, asserting the elections were fair.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh has been unanimously elected president of Hockey Jharkhand, with Manoj Kumar Prasad named secretary general and Asrita Lakra treasurer of the state body. The elections were conducted on Sunday at Ranchi.

"Hockey India acknowledges receipt of Form 9 - Declaration of Results for the Elections of Hockey Jharkhand Executive Committee for the term 2026-2030, held on 19th July 2026. "Hockey India extends its best wishes to all the members of the Executive Committee of Hockey Jharkhand. Hockey India has taken note of the newly elected Office Bearers of Hockey Jharkhand," HI Director General Cdr. R K Srivastava said in a statement.

Allegations Of Harassment Surface

The Hockey Jharkhand elections were marred by controversy on Sunday after former India women's team captain, Hockey India Executive Board member and national selector Asunta Lakra accused Bhola Nath of intimidating her over her complaint alleging sexual harassment, intimidation and victimisation of women hockey players. She had also accused HI general secretary Bhola Nath of intimidating her.

Following allegations and counter-allegations surrounding the Hockey Jharkhand elections, the Sports Ministry on Thursday directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an inquiry panel to probe former India women's captain Asunta Lakra's allegations of sexual harassment after Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey conceded that an internal inquiry by the federation could raise concerns about impartiality.

Bhola Nath Singh Denies Claims

Bhola Nath, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless, asserting that the elections were conducted fairly and that there was no truth to Lakra's claims. "The elections were held fair and square and it was an unanimous decision as there was no opposition," Bhola Nath told PTI. "As far as why Asunta gave such allegations against us, I have no clue. She is a part of Jharkhand Hockey and Hockey India, what motivated her to give such allegations is unthinkable. "Till a few days back Asunta was working with us for Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey India, but suddenly what happened I don't know."

The chairman of Hockey India's Ethics Committee, Justice (Retd) Raghvendra Kumar, has also issued a show-cause notice to Asunta Lakra on a complaint filed by Jharkhand player Albela Rani Toppo, a move the former India captain described as "retaliation".