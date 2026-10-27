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Devank Dalal Retained By Bhiwani Bulls For Kabaddi Champions League Season 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 27, 2026 10:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Asian Games gold medallist Devank Dalal has been retained by Bhiwani Bulls for the upcoming Kabaddi Champions League Season 2, with an increased fee, as the team targets a championship title.

Key Points

  • Bhiwani Bulls have retained Asian Games gold medallist Devank Dalal for the second season of the Kabaddi Champions League.
  • Dalal's retention fee is Rs 21.20 lakh, a hike of Rs two lakh from last season.
  • Dalal was part of the gold-winning Indian squad at the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
  • He aims to lead Bhiwani Bulls to a title victory in Season 2 after their runners-up finish last season.

Bhiwani Bulls have retained Asian Games gold medallist Devank Dalal for Rs 21.20 lakh for the second season of the Kabaddi Champions League, banking on the raider as they look to turn their runners-up finish in the inaugural edition into a title-winning campaign.

Dalal's retention fee has been hiked by Rs two lakh from the Rs 19.20 lakh the franchise paid him last season. Dalal was part of the gold-winning Indian squad at the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

 

"I would like to thank our franchise owners for showing faith in me and retaining me for Season 2. Their confidence motivates me to work harder and give my best for the team. We finished second last season, but this time our aim is to finish number one and win the title for Bhiwani Bulls," Dalal said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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