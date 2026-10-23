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Indian Para Archers Secure Silver In Doubles Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 23, 2026 06:29 IST 1 Minute Read
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Indian para archers Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan clinched a silver medal in the women's recurve doubles final on Friday, showcasing their talent against China's formidable team.

Key Points

  • Indian archers Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan won a silver medal.
  • They competed in the women's para recurve doubles final on Friday.
  • The Indian pair lost 0-6 to China's Gao Zihan and Wang Xueqian.
  • China secured the gold medal by winning all three sets.

Indian archers Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan lost to China's Gao Zihan and Wang Xueqian 0-6 in the women's para recurve doubles final to settle for the silver medal here on Friday.

The Indian pair lost all three sets, scoring 31, 30 and 29 points against China's 38, 35 and 39 at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square.

 

The Chinese pair won all three sets to clinch the gold medal with a 6-0 victory.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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