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Bhavina Patel, Subham Wadhwa Win Bronze At Asian Para Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: October 22, 2026 12:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India celebrates a significant achievement at the Asian Para Games as Bhavina Patel and Subham Wadhwa clinch a bronze medal in the highly competitive mixed doubles XD7 table tennis event.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

IMAGE: Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Bhavina Patel and Subham Wadhwa won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles XD7 table tennis at the Asian Para Games.
  • The Indian pair lost to South Korea's Jang Yeongjin and Lee Migyu in the semifinals on Thursday.
  • They had secured their medal by defeating Japan's Kimie Bessho and Masanori Uno in the quarterfinals.
  • Dattaprasad Chougule and Savita were defeated in the mixed doubles XD17 quarterfinal.
  • The XD7 category is for wheelchair-bound athletes with moderate sitting balance, while XD17 features standing players with physical impairments.

India's Bhavina Patel and Subham Wadhwa signed off with a bronze medal in the mixed doubles XD7 table tennis competition at the Asian Para Games after losing to South Korea's Jang Yeongjin and Lee Migyu in the semifinals here on Thursday.

Indian Duo's Journey To Bronze

The Indian pair went down 6-11, 11-8, 5-11, 8-11 in the last-four clash after being assured of a medal with a straight-game win over Japan's Kimie Bessho and Masanori Uno in the quarterfinals.

 

Bhavina and Subham had defeated the Japanese pair 11-9, 11-3, 11-6 to enter the semifinals.

In other results, Dattaprasad Chougule and Savita suffered a 2-3 defeat to the Philippines' Wilfred Redulla and Manginsay Lhey in the mixed doubles XD17 quarterfinal despite winning the first two games. They lost 11-9, 11-9, 2-11, 6-11, 5-11.

The XD7 pairing typically draws from athletes who have moderate sitting balance and are wheelchair-bound.

The XD17 event generally features standing players with physical impairments of legs and arms from classes 6 through to 10.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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