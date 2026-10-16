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India's Para Table Tennis Stars Begin Asian Para Games With Dominant Wins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: October 16, 2026 12:15 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian para table tennis stars, including Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel, have made a formidable start at the Asian Para Games, securing multiple victories in their opening matches on Friday.

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points

  • Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel began her Asian Para Games campaign with a 3-0 victory over Kuwait's Ahad Alrasheedi on Friday.
  • Baby Sahana Ravi also secured a dominant 3-0 win against Vietnam's Thi Hoa Phuong Nguyen in her women's singles Class 9 match.
  • Shubham Wadhwa and Jehan Madan contributed to India's winning streak, both triumphing in their respective men's singles group matches.
  • The article details various para table tennis classifications, including Class 4-5 for wheelchair athletes, Class 9 for standing athletes with mild impairments, and Class 1 and 3 for wheelchair athletes with varying degrees of sitting balance and arm function.

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel made a winning start to her Asian Para Games campaign, defeating Kuwait's Ahad Alrasheedi in her opening match in the women's para table tennis competition here on Friday.

Indian Paddlers Dominate Opening Rounds

Bhavina beat her Kuwaiti opponent 3-0 (11-6 11-3 11-6) in the women's singles Class 4-5 Group A match.

 

Class 4 and Class 5 in para table tennis represent the higher-functioning tiers among wheelchair athletes (Classes 1-5), where players have varying degrees of sitting balance and core or arm control.

Baby Sahana Ravi also defeated Vietnam's Thi Hoa Phuong Nguyen 3-0 (11-6 11-5 11-4) in her women's singles Class 9 Group B match.

Class 9 in para table tennis is a standing sports class for athletes with mild physical impairments affecting their legs or playing arm, or severe impairments of their non-playing arm.

Shubham Wadhwa also won his opening men's singles Class 3 group match, defeating Nepal's Keshav Thapa 3-0 (11-6 11-4, 11-9). Class 3 in para table tennis is a wheelchair sport class for athletes who have no sitting balance, minimal trunk control and normal or near-normal arm and hand function.

Another Indian para athlete, Jehan Madan, made a bright start, beating compatriot Sandeep Dangi 3-1 (11-8 12-10 10-12 11-6) in men's singles Class 1 group match.

Class 1 is the most severe sitting wheelchair class, designated for players who have no sitting balance and a severe reduction of function in their playing arm, typically due to a spinal-cord lesion or polio.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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nagoyaindian athletespara table tennisasian para gamesbhavina patel

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