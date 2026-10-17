How Bhavina Patel Is Dominating Para Table Tennis At Asian Games

Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel showcased her dominance at the Asian Para Games by securing a decisive victory in women's para table tennis, continuing her impressive winning streak.

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel defeated Jordan's Faten Eleimat 3-0 in the women's singles Class 4-5 Group A match on Saturday.

Patel's decisive victory in 17 minutes allowed her to top Group A at the Asian Para Games.

Sonalben Patel secured an initial win but later lost in the Class 3 event, while Shubham Wadhwa, Ekta Bhyan, Jehan Madan, and Dattaprasad Chougule faced defeats.

The article details various para table tennis classifications, including Class 4-5, Class 3, Class 1, and Class 9, explaining the functional differences among athletes.

Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel continued her winning streak at the Asian Para Games, defeating Jordan's Faten Eleimat in the women's para table tennis competition here on Saturday.

Bhavina brushed aside Eleimat 11-6, 11-7, 11-4 in the women's singles Class 4-5 Group A match in 17 minutes to top Group A.

Bhavina Patel Dominates In Para Table Tennis

Class 4 and Class 5 in para table tennis represent the higher-functioning tiers among wheelchair athletes (Classes 1-5), where players have varying degrees of sitting balance and core or arm control.

Mixed Results For Other Indian Paddlers

Sonalben Patel began her campaign with a 3-0 win over Japan's Yuka Ikeyama but then lost 0-3 to South Korea's Migyu Lee in the Class 3 event.

In the men's singles Class 3 event, Shubham Wadhwa lost 0-3 to Saudi Arabia's Ibrahim AlHassan.

Class 3 in para table tennis is a wheelchair sport class for athletes who have limited trunk control and poor sitting balance, but normal or near-normal arm and hand function.

Competing in the Class 1 category, Ekta Bhyan went down 0-3 to Saudi Arabia's Maryam Almyrisl in the women's singles, while Jehan Madan lost 1-3 to Saudi Arabia's Rakan Alsalmi.

Class 1 is the most severe sitting wheelchair class, designated for players who have no sitting balance and a severe reduction of function in their playing arm, typically due to a spinal-cord lesion or polio.

Dattaprasad Chougule lost 0-3 to local paddler Koyo Iwabuchi in the men's singles Class 9 group match.

Class 9 in para table tennis is a standing sport class for athletes with mild physical impairments affecting their legs or playing arm, or severe impairments of their non-playing arm.