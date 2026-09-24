Home  » Sports » Asian Games: India's Fencing Hopes Dashed

Asian Games: India's Fencing Hopes Dashed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 24, 2026 14:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

India's fencing contingent at the Asian Games concluded its campaign without a medal, as key fencers C A Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta were eliminated in the women's individual sabre event.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • India's fencing campaign at the Asian Games concluded without securing any medals.
  • C A Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta were eliminated in the women's individual sabre event.
  • Olympian Bhavani Devi advanced to the round of 16 but lost to China's Rao Xueyi.
  • Shreya Gupta also reached the round of 16 before being defeated by South Korea's Jeon Ha-young.
  • Earlier exits included Mina Devi Naorem and Ashitha Stalinraj Joys in the women's foil event.

India's fencing campaign at the Asian Games ended without a medal as C A Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta were eliminated in the women's individual sabre event here on Thursday.

Bhavani Devi And Shreya Gupta Eliminated

Bhavani, India's first fencer to compete at the Olympics, advanced to the round of 16 after defeating Mongolia's Oulen Tugsjargan 15-8 in the round of 32. However, the 32-year-old Indian ran into a tough opponent in China's Rao Xueyi and went down 5-15 in the pre-quarterfinals. Rao, the silver medallist at the 2026 World Championships, took control early and led 8-2 at the end of the first period before completing a comfortable victory.

 

Shreya, meanwhile, received a direct passage to the round of 16 after finishing third in Pool 2 but could not make further progress, losing to South Korea's Jeon Ha-young. Bhavani had finished fourth in Pool 4 to enter the knockout stage, while Shreya's third-place finish in Pool 2 also secured her passage.

In the women's foil, Mina Devi Naorem and Ashitha Stalinraj Joys had exited in the round of 32 on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian games fencingbhavani devishreya guptaindian fencing teamwomen's sabre event

More From Rediff

Ronaldo to 'dodge bullet' for 1,000 goals, Nations crown

Ronaldo to 'dodge bullet' for 1,000 goals, Nations crown
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally - Live Updates & Rankings

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally - Live Updates & Rankings
Chess Olympiad: Indian Teams Have It Easy Vs England, Germany

Chess Olympiad: Indian Teams Have It Easy Vs England, Germany

Related Stories

Asian Games Fencing: Bhavani Devi loses in quarters

Asian Games Fencing: Bhavani Devi loses in quarters

Web Stories

Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks

Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks
Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max
Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe

Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026