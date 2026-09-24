Asian Games: India's Fencing Hopes Dashed

India's fencing contingent at the Asian Games concluded its campaign without a medal, as key fencers C A Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta were eliminated in the women's individual sabre event.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points India's fencing campaign at the Asian Games concluded without securing any medals.

C A Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta were eliminated in the women's individual sabre event.

Olympian Bhavani Devi advanced to the round of 16 but lost to China's Rao Xueyi.

Shreya Gupta also reached the round of 16 before being defeated by South Korea's Jeon Ha-young.

Earlier exits included Mina Devi Naorem and Ashitha Stalinraj Joys in the women's foil event.

India's fencing campaign at the Asian Games ended without a medal as C A Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta were eliminated in the women's individual sabre event here on Thursday.

Bhavani Devi And Shreya Gupta Eliminated

Bhavani, India's first fencer to compete at the Olympics, advanced to the round of 16 after defeating Mongolia's Oulen Tugsjargan 15-8 in the round of 32. However, the 32-year-old Indian ran into a tough opponent in China's Rao Xueyi and went down 5-15 in the pre-quarterfinals. Rao, the silver medallist at the 2026 World Championships, took control early and led 8-2 at the end of the first period before completing a comfortable victory.

Shreya, meanwhile, received a direct passage to the round of 16 after finishing third in Pool 2 but could not make further progress, losing to South Korea's Jeon Ha-young. Bhavani had finished fourth in Pool 4 to enter the knockout stage, while Shreya's third-place finish in Pool 2 also secured her passage.

In the women's foil, Mina Devi Naorem and Ashitha Stalinraj Joys had exited in the round of 32 on Wednesday.